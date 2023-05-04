Movies

Dawnland_Navajo Kids.jpg

Navajo children in "Dawnland."
Dawnland_Poster.jpg

BELFAST — The culminating event of the Waldo Reads Together program is a showing of the documentary "Dawnland" Wednesday, May 10, at 6 p.m. at Belfast Free Library, 106 High St. There will also be a post-viewing discussion led by WRT facilitators. This program is free and open to the public.

For most of the 20th century, government agents systematically forced Native American children from their homes and placed them with white families. As recently as the 1970s, one in four Native children nationwide were living in non-Native foster care, adoptive homes or boarding schools. Many children experienced devastating emotional and physical harm by adults who tried to erase their cultural identity.

Dawnland Film_Sharing.jpg

A film still from "Dawnland."