BELFAST — The seventh annual All Roads Music Festival is Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20. This two-day celebration of indie music features 40-plus performing artists and bands, representing more than 150 musicians from across the state and region. Performances, discussion panels, curated showcases and special events will be held in multiple venues throughout the downtown district.

Attendees can expect performances in a variety of genres including indie rock, folk, pop, bluegrass, and indie folk musicians, as well as performers from related contemporary genres such as alternative country, punk and hip hop.