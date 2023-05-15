BELFAST — The seventh annual All Roads Music Festival is Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20. This two-day celebration of indie music features 40-plus performing artists and bands, representing more than 150 musicians from across the state and region. Performances, discussion panels, curated showcases and special events will be held in multiple venues throughout the downtown district.
Attendees can expect performances in a variety of genres including indie rock, folk, pop, bluegrass, and indie folk musicians, as well as performers from related contemporary genres such as alternative country, punk and hip hop.
On Friday, May 19, the 2023 All Roads Music Festival kicks off with opening performances in multiple venues. A Friday Night Pass is $30 in advance, $40 day-of (passes at the door as space allows). It does not include admission to the Opening Party at Three Tides & Marshall Wharf Brewing Co.
Saturday, May 20, includes dozens of performances, panels and the popular Maine Songwriters Circle. Saturday passes are $40 in advance, $50 day-of, and do not include the Closing Party at Three Tides & Marshall Wharf Brewing Co.
The two-day festival pass is $60 in advance, $70 festival days. The VIP Pass, which includes admission to all festival events, including opening and closing parties, is $80 in advance at a limited quantity. VIP pass holders also receive a festival poster.
New to this year’s festival are the introduction of Showcases. Showcases feature blocks of bands and artists that complement each other’s sound and style. The curated showcases feature both emerging and established bands/artists each with a 30- to 45-minute set designed to provide festival goers a crash course in their catalogs and sound.
A limited number of Showcase tickets will be made available. Showcase tickets are $20 and can only be used for admission to a specific showcase and are non-transferable.
Both the opening and closing parties for age 21 and older are $10 online in advance and at the door as space allows. There is also a youth pass of $10 per day for children ages 5 through 10. Children younger than 5 are free.
All festival seating is general admission. All performances are first come, first serve, with Festival and VIP pass holders given priority access. Pass holders may enter music venues 15 minutes prior to set start. Individual performance tickets are not available.
All Roads is a program of Launchpad, a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts incubator in Maine. Advance tickets are on sale via EventBrite. For a ticket link, the complete schedule of events and more, visit allroadsmusicfest.org.