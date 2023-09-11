SEARSPORT — On Saturday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m., Ando Anderson holds a ukulele class as part of the Strung Together festival at Searsport Shores Oceanside Campground, 216 West Main St. The focus of the class is to help ukulele players who are inexperienced playing in jam sessions learn skills to help them navigate the often confounding prospect of playing successfully with more experienced musicians.
Anderson will teach the keys most often used in fiddle tunes, the chords used in those keys, how to determine the appropriate key, how to listen for chord changes and how to anticipate these changes to keep up with the big guys.
Players will spend time on basic rhythms in Old Time and Irish tunes. The class runs from 1 to 2:15 p.m., but Anderson will arrive by 12:30 p.m. for those interested in early warmups. This class is not exclusively for ukulele as these skills can often be polished by all rhythm players. Suggested donation for the workshop is $50, which includes handouts and online music tab.
"My mother bought a ukulele on a family trip to Atlanta. The seven-hour drive was pretty stressful as three unruly bored brothers turned the backseat into a war zone. In addition to our battles this trip, we each learned to play 'Five Foot Two' on the uke. My first experience with a stringed instrument," Anderson said. "Of course, we performed for Grandma, aunts, uncles and cousins. That was over 50 years ago."
Since then, Anderson has played guitar, upright bass and ukulele in assorted bands and groups, mostly in Mississippi and Maine. He lives in Northport, where he teaches preschool music and a schedule of private students.