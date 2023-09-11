Music

Ando Anderson.jpg

Ando Anderson

SEARSPORT — On Saturday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m., Ando Anderson holds a ukulele class as part of the Strung Together festival at Searsport Shores Oceanside Campground, 216 West Main St. The focus of the class is to help ukulele players who are inexperienced playing in jam sessions learn skills to help them navigate the often confounding prospect of playing successfully with more experienced musicians.

Anderson will teach the keys most often used in fiddle tunes, the chords used in those keys, how to determine the appropriate key, how to listen for chord changes and how to anticipate these changes to keep up with the big guys.