Music

Me and Martha.jpg

Me & Martha

BELFAST — Native Belfast resident Martha Hills and her husband, Donald DePoy, touring as Me & Martha, will perform a free concert in the Abbott Room at Belfast Free Library Thursday, Aug. 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

As always, this will be an exciting homecoming! The duo first began performing together in Belfast in 2003. These two are celebrated touring entertainers and have earned a solid international reputation as authentic Appalachian musicians. From Maine to Florida, concert halls to street busking, Me & Martha captivates audiences with a crowd-matched mix of folk, rural swing, bluegrass, classic country, and jazz standards. Their ready-to-go song bag has more than 10 hours of amazing vocals and sweet harmonies with hot pickin’ instrumental virtuosity, wrapped with spontaneous, often amusing, banter. They leave listeners lighthearted with clarity of what really matters in life.