BELFAST — Native Belfast resident Martha Hills and her husband, Donald DePoy, touring as Me & Martha, will perform a free concert in the Abbott Room at Belfast Free Library Thursday, Aug. 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
As always, this will be an exciting homecoming! The duo first began performing together in Belfast in 2003. These two are celebrated touring entertainers and have earned a solid international reputation as authentic Appalachian musicians. From Maine to Florida, concert halls to street busking, Me & Martha captivates audiences with a crowd-matched mix of folk, rural swing, bluegrass, classic country, and jazz standards. Their ready-to-go song bag has more than 10 hours of amazing vocals and sweet harmonies with hot pickin’ instrumental virtuosity, wrapped with spontaneous, often amusing, banter. They leave listeners lighthearted with clarity of what really matters in life.
Me & Martha was awarded 2022 and 2023 Top Live Wedding Band by Virginia Living Magazine. They are members of America’s Old-Time Country Music Hall of Fame and on the traditional artist rosters of Young Audiences of Virginia and the Virginia Commission for the Arts.
Martha fronts the duo, singing and playing the upright bass. She is a professional early childhood educator and taught in the preparatory music program at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Originally from Timberville, Virginia, Don was born into a musical family and is a fifth generation mountain music maker. In 1940, capturing the American experience, Alan Lomax recorded for the Library of Congress several of his family members and friends. Don holds a doctorate specializing in America music and currently teaches bluegrass instruments in the music department at Eastern Mennonite University.
The concert is free and open to the public. Bring the entire family to hear Me & Martha’s entertaining, often funny and surely educational presentation of authentic, uniquely American music.
Belfast Free Library is located at 106 High St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Call 338-3884 for more information.