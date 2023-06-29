BELFAST — In collaboration with the Belfast Chamber of Commerce and the Belfast Creative Coalition, the Bar Harbor Music Festival is proud to be in its fifth season of bringing world class performances to Waldo County at the Gammons Room of the Belfast Free Library, 106 High St.
On Sunday, July 9, at 4 p.m., pianist Christopher Johnson performs a solo recital "Celebrating 150 years of Sergei Rachmaninoff" with his crowning achievement for the solo piano — the "Piano Sonata No. 2" in its original unabridged version. Dense, fragmented, and full of wild despair, this exciting work unfolds with a dramatic motif, icy-hot melodic lines, a climatic showdown, and a euphoric triumph over adversity. As a prelude to this monumental work, the program will open with two of Grieg’s lyric pieces serving as delicious appetizers.
For a complete change of mood, the second half will comprise Debussy’s colorful and evocative "Children’s Corner Suite," and it will conclude with the dazzling Strauss/Schulz-Evler "Arabesques on the Beautiful Blue Danube" — surely a program for the ages!
A graduate of the Juilliard School and the Manhattan School of Music, Johnson is no stranger to Rachmaninoff — following his solo recital debut at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, he has performed Rachmaninoff’s "Concertos Nos. 2, 3," and "Paganini Rhapsody" with NYC orchestras and performed extensively throughout the United States, Canada, Central and South America, Europe and Asia.
The following week, the Bar Harbor Festival Piano Quartet in music by Mozart and Brahms performs Sunday, July 16, at 4 p.m.
Sunday, July 23, at 4 p.m., is "All Beethoven," where flutist Allison Kiger and pianist Christopher Johnson perform the music of Ludwig van Beethoven, including the "G Major Sonata" originally for horn and Two Symphony movements from "Symphony No. 7" and "Symphony No. 5."
Spanish pianist Antonio Galera-Lopez performs music by Scarlatti, Liszt, de Falla and Marianne von Martinez Sunday, July 30, at 4 p.m.