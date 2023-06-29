Music

Antonio Galera-Lopez

 Photo by D. Rodriguez
Christopher Johnson
Allison Kiger

BELFAST — In collaboration with the Belfast Chamber of Commerce and the Belfast Creative Coalition, the Bar Harbor Music Festival is proud to be in its fifth season of bringing world class performances to Waldo County at the Gammons Room of the Belfast Free Library, 106 High St.

On Sunday, July 9, at 4 p.m., pianist Christopher Johnson performs a solo recital "Celebrating 150 years of Sergei Rachmaninoff" with his crowning achievement for the solo piano — the "Piano Sonata No. 2" in its original unabridged version. Dense, fragmented, and full of wild despair, this exciting work unfolds with a dramatic motif, icy-hot melodic lines, a climatic showdown, and a euphoric triumph over adversity. As a prelude to this monumental work, the program will open with two of Grieg’s lyric pieces serving as delicious appetizers.