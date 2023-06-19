BELFAST — Belfast Summer Nights' 2023 season starts Thursday, June 29, with The Jaded Ravins and The Hot Suppers. The music performance series then extends for 10 great weeks of family fun through the summer.
The homey smell of fried chicken and potato salad from mama’s basket. The crisp first bite of fresh, juicy watermelon. And of course the pie and cookies — delicious! Friends and family gathered round. All those kids, taller now, running around the vast expanse of freshly mown grass. The sounds of a great local band playing with folks not seen since last summer up dancing. Plus the sight of sailboats gliding silently on the lovely Belfast Harbor. Kinda idyllic, but really just another season of Belfast Summer Nights taking off.
Two super bands inaugurate the season. First up is the Jaded Ravins featuring prodigal Kelly Ravin, his wife Halle Jade, and local drummer Cody Tibbetts. Expect Country Rock, soulful Americana, hot guitar work, and driving vocals. Next up is The Hot Suppers. Expect super vocals and a wide-ranging assortment of great instrumentals — dance tunes and Americana at its best. The impressive list of players includes Tom Fowler (baritone sax/mandolin), Annadeene Fowler (lead/harmony vocals), John Pranio (fiddle/hamonica), Jeff Densmore (drums), Russ Lloyd (acoustic/slide guitar), Adam Nordell (bass) and recent addition from Shirt Tail Kin, Pete Davis (electric guitar). This group is excellent at stepping up to shine and stepping back in support. Don’t miss them.
All Belfast Summer Nights shows are from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Steamboat Landing Park, 34 Commercial St. Concerts are free thanks to generous community and business support. The Jaded Ravins and The Hot Suppers thank this week’s concert sponsors, O’C Project and Nautilus Seafood and Grill. A hat will be passed for free-will donations.
Bring a picnic and your dancing shoes! All are welcome. Dogs allowed in upper listening area only (Front Street/Belfast Common Park). For more information and weather updates, visit Belfast Summer Nights on Facebook or Instagram or call 322-7123.