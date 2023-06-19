Music

Hot Suppers.jpg

The Hot Suppers
The Jaded Ravins.jpg

The Jaded Ravins
Belfast Summer Nights 2023 Schedule.jpg

BELFAST — Belfast Summer Nights' 2023 season starts Thursday, June 29, with The Jaded Ravins and The Hot Suppers. The music performance series then extends for 10 great weeks of family fun through the summer.

The homey smell of fried chicken and potato salad from mama’s basket. The crisp first bite of fresh, juicy watermelon. And of course the pie and cookies — delicious! Friends and family gathered round. All those kids, taller now, running around the vast expanse of freshly mown grass. The sounds of a great local band playing with folks not seen since last summer up dancing. Plus the sight of sailboats gliding silently on the lovely Belfast Harbor. Kinda idyllic, but really just another season of Belfast Summer Nights taking off.