BELFAST — Belfast Summer Nights organizers rarely leave Maine for picking performers, but sometimes it behooves them to step outside the box. The music performance series features two great imports Thursday, July 6.
Starting off at 5:30 p.m., from North Carolina bringing amazing Americana roots music to the Belfast stage is Jay Brown, a multi-talented solo performer who happens to be passing through town. It took only a little research to realize how special he is. Expect deep vocals, solid guitar work, and a bluesy folk approach with influences Appalachian to African.
Next up from Rhode Island is the unusual and large Undertow Brass Band (formerly What Cheer). This group has won numerous awards through the years, but the most important accolade is they are fun. Series organizer Annadeene Fowler said, "I was lucky enough to hear them a few years ago and they are simply one of the most fun groups around. We marched, danced, whooped and hollered, then begged for more. If you like fun, don’t miss them."
All Belfast Summer Nights shows are from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Steamboat Landing Park, 34 Commercial St. Concerts are free thanks to generous community and business support. Belfast Summer Nights thanks this week’s concert sponsor, Belfast Co-op. A hat will be passed for free-will donations.
Bring a picnic and your dancing shoes! All are welcome. Dogs allowed in upper listening area only (Front Street/Belfast Common Park). For more information and weather updates, visit Belfast Summer Nights on Facebook or Instagram or call 322-7123.