Music

Undertow Brass Band.jpg

Undertow Brass Band

BELFAST — Belfast Summer Nights organizers rarely leave Maine for picking performers, but sometimes it behooves them to step outside the box. The music performance series features two great imports Thursday, July 6.

Starting off at 5:30 p.m., from North Carolina bringing amazing Americana roots music to the Belfast stage is Jay Brown, a multi-talented solo performer who happens to be passing through town. It took only a little research to realize how special he is. Expect deep vocals, solid guitar work, and a bluesy folk approach with influences Appalachian to African.