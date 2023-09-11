Music

The Bluebirds
Fred Coon

SEARSPORT — This year's Friday night Strung Together concert Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. features two great acts that focus on old songs and tunes. Fred Coon kicks off the evening with his two-finger style of banjo, which Coon said he learned from his father who learned it from his uncle, Otis Green, in Boone County, West Virginia in the 1930s. Coon knows hundreds of songs and tunes all performed with his personal style on the five-string banjo. He has spent a lifetime gathering the stories that make his tunes meaningful and relatable. Coon will be around all weekend to jam with anyone who has an instrument.

The Bluebirds are on tap at 7 p.m. and are prepared to bring listeners a lilting mix of traditional country, old time tunes, and songs with striking vocal harmonies.The Bluebirds are Tom Fowler (mandolin), Annadeene Konesni Fowler (guitar and vocals), John Pranio (fiddle and banjo) and Toki Oshima (bass and guitar). The Fowlers and Pranio are members of Belfast's own Hot Suppers band.