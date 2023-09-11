SEARSPORT — This year's Friday night Strung Together concert Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. features two great acts that focus on old songs and tunes. Fred Coon kicks off the evening with his two-finger style of banjo, which Coon said he learned from his father who learned it from his uncle, Otis Green, in Boone County, West Virginia in the 1930s. Coon knows hundreds of songs and tunes all performed with his personal style on the five-string banjo. He has spent a lifetime gathering the stories that make his tunes meaningful and relatable. Coon will be around all weekend to jam with anyone who has an instrument.
The Bluebirds are on tap at 7 p.m. and are prepared to bring listeners a lilting mix of traditional country, old time tunes, and songs with striking vocal harmonies.The Bluebirds are Tom Fowler (mandolin), Annadeene Konesni Fowler (guitar and vocals), John Pranio (fiddle and banjo) and Toki Oshima (bass and guitar). The Fowlers and Pranio are members of Belfast's own Hot Suppers band.
The Bluebirds members perform, jam, teach and dance throughout the weekend. They also offer a workshop, "Singing with Others in a Band & Vocal Performance," Saturday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m. Pranio also leads a workshop, "Techniques Fiddlers Can Use to Spice up Tunes You Already Know," Sunday, Sept. 17, at 9 a.m.
Pranio draws on decades of experience as a fiddle, banjo and harmonica player at dances across Maine and around the country. Pranio, his wife, Toki, and their friend Ted Sannella co-founded the much-loved North Whitefield Contra Dance.
Suggested donation for the evening is $10, all to benefit the Maker's Guild Lending Library program. Workshop sign ups can be done on the Makers Guild of Maine web page.
The Old Time, Bluegrass and Americana event Strung Together is held Sept. 15 through 17 at Searsport Shores Ocean Campground, 216 West Main St.