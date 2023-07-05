BELFAST — On Thursday, July 13, Belfast Summer Nights presents two great local bands for your dancing and listening pleasure. Leading off the night is Fully Funktional. Enjoy great funk music with a cast of veteran funksters: Ezra Rugg, Nick Cody and Jubal Greenwood, plus newly christened drummer Monty Rugg, Ezra’s teenage son. Monty has been playing with Fully Funktional during the last year, delighting crowds with his funky grooves. It’s always exciting to feature young musicians in this local venue and it’s a joy to see and hear Monty come into his own.
Next up is Bone Broth, a fairly recent addition to the local music scene. This crew will have everyone dancing with its eclectic blend of super-charged world music. The creative bunch includes joyous world traveler Cara Rose on violin; inventor of instruments and sound Eenor on guitar; delicate drummer Jason Dean; mind-bending bassist Eric Halsey; and Mateo Mendoza, peppering the stage with poetic rap and skilled dance moves.
All Belfast Summer Nights shows are from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Steamboat Landing Park, 34 Commercial St. Concerts are free thanks to generous community and business support. Belfast Summer Nights thanks this week’s concert sponsor, First National Bank. A hat will be passed for free-will donations.
Bring a picnic and your dancing shoes! All are welcome. Dogs allowed in upper listening area only (Front Street/Belfast Common Park). For more information and weather updates, visit Belfast Summer Nights on Facebook or Instagram or call 322-7123.