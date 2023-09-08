BELFAST — Elsie & Ethan grace the Underground Lounge stage Thursday, Sept. 21, with their heartfelt originals in the trad style.
Well-known Lincolnville artists Elsie & Ethan (Elsie Gawler and Ethan Tischler) are deeply connected to the regional Celtic and traditional music scene, one that is cultivated in part by Maine Fiddle Camp, where they first met and now teach. Both accomplished multi-instrumentalists, they possess warm, transparent voices that pair beautifully on their sweet original songs.
Elsie (fiddle, cello, banjo) was practically predestined to follow a musical path as part of the Gawler family; her parents helped jump start the local trad scene in the 1970s, and she started playing fiddle at age 3. Her debut solo album "Sweet as Honey" came out in 2020. Ethan (guitar, fiddle, banjo) is a longtime teacher, songwriter and performer with Burlington, Vt. roots. His solo album "Across the Waking Skies" came out last year. With a constellation of friends and relatives, the two have played in numerous configurations, including the Gawler Family Band, the Gawler Sisters, and Springtide. They also help lead a longstanding Celtic jam session at Marshall Wharf.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, cash only at the door. The Underground Lounge is located in the basement of the Belfast Maskers Theatre at 17 Court St., and offers shows Thursday evenings twice a month.
Performers later this fall include Muskeg, Emilia Dahlin & Sorcha Cribben-Merrill, Lauren Crosby, and Ben Hunsberger & Magic 8 Ball. Those interested in receiving email notices about upcoming shows can email mo@molotman.com.