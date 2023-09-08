Music

Elsie and Ethan_PCDylan Ladds.jpg

Elsie & Ethan

 Photo by Dylan Ladds

BELFAST — Elsie & Ethan grace the Underground Lounge stage Thursday, Sept. 21, with their heartfelt originals in the trad style.

Well-known Lincolnville artists Elsie & Ethan (Elsie Gawler and Ethan Tischler) are deeply connected to the regional Celtic and traditional music scene, one that is cultivated in part by Maine Fiddle Camp, where they first met and now teach. Both accomplished multi-instrumentalists, they possess warm, transparent voices that pair beautifully on their sweet original songs.