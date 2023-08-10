SEARSMONT — The Fischer Duo, Grammy-award nominated cellist Norman Fischer and pianist Jeanne Kierman Fischer, will be featured performers at Muzzy Ridge Concerts Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20, both at 3 p.m. Their programs will include works that span from the early 19th century to the present day, including “Family Portraits,” a new work composed by Muzzy Ridge Concerts Artistic Director and Searsmont resident Robert Sirota.
Both Fischer Duo concerts will take place in the Searsmont studio where Sirota has composed much of his music over the past 35 years. Each concert will be approximately 60 minutes long with no intermission. Indoor seating is limited to 50 patrons, with additional outdoor seating on the covered patio for another 20 people. Tickets are still available for each Muzzy Ridge Concerts performance and may be purchased at robertsirota.com/muzzy-ridge-concerts.
The Grammy-award winning Fischer Duo, founded in 1971, has performed on five continents in its more than 50-year history. The pair, who have known Sirota and his wife, concert organist and Episcopal priest the Rev. Dr. Victoria Ressmeyer Sirota, since their days as undergraduates at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, have developed a wide-ranging repertoire covering the traditional “canon” plus many forgotten or unknown works of the past. In addition, the duo has been very active with music of our own time, commissioning and recording more than 30 works. The Fischers' 18 albums, earning rave reviews from The Strad, Gramophone, Strings Magazine and BBC Music Magazine, include works by Beethoven, Brahms, 20th Century French composers, Chopin, Liszt, and generations of American composers.
Performing on the second and final weekend of the Muzzy Ridge Concert series Saturday, Aug. 26, at 3 p.m. and repeating Sunday, Aug. 27, at 3 p.m., is The Neave Trio — violinist Anna Williams, pianist Eri Nakamura and cellist Mikhail Veselov. They will perform a program showcasing works by women composers Lili Boulanger, Gabriela Lena Frank and Ethel Smyth.