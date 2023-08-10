Music

Fischer Duo Horizontal Muzzy Ridge Concerts 2023.jpg

Norman Fischer and Jeanne Kierman Fischer, the Fischer Duo, will perform classical chamber music and a new work by Robert Sirota at Muzzy Ridge Concerts in Searsmont.

 Photo courtesy of Jensen Artists
Robert Sirota High Resolution Portrait 0623.jpg

Robert Sirota, artistic director of Muzzy Ridge Concerts.

SEARSMONT — The Fischer Duo, Grammy-award nominated cellist Norman Fischer and pianist Jeanne Kierman Fischer, will be featured performers at Muzzy Ridge Concerts Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20, both at 3 p.m. Their programs will include works that span from the early 19th century to the present day, including “Family Portraits,” a new work composed by Muzzy Ridge Concerts Artistic Director and Searsmont resident Robert Sirota.

Both Fischer Duo concerts will take place in the Searsmont studio where Sirota has composed much of his music over the past 35 years. Each concert will be approximately 60 minutes long with no intermission. Indoor seating is limited to 50 patrons, with additional outdoor seating on the covered patio for another 20 people. Tickets are still available for each Muzzy Ridge Concerts performance and may be purchased at robertsirota.com/muzzy-ridge-concerts.

Tags

Recommended for you