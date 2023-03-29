BELFAST – Belfast Flying Shoes presents another First Friday Community Dance and Contra Dance April 7 in the fellowship hall of First Church in Belfast UCC.
The dance shoes start flying at 6:30 p.m., with Chrissy Fowler calling a community dance to lively music by the All Comers Band, led by Benjamin Foss and Willy Clemetson. The open band warms up at 6 p.m. and welcomes musicians of all ages, instruments and skill levels. Tunes are posted at belfastflyingshoes.org.
The 8 p.m. contra dance features Hannah Chamberlain calling, with music by Alden Robinson, Glen Loper and Benjamin Foss. With friendly enthusiasm and practiced precision, Chamberlain leads dances throughout Maine, including her hometown of Portland, where she co-organizes the Common Floor Contras. Robinson is well-known in Maine for his Irish and contra dance fiddling in bands such as the Press Gang, Riptide and Dance Panther. Loper plays mandolin and tenor banjo throughout the United States with a host of ensembles, including Stomp Rocket, Frigate, Riptide and Dance Panther. Multi-instrumentalist Foss is sought after as both an accompanist and a melody player, and is a regular fixture in the Waldo County music scene, from sessions to concerts. He is also an instrument maker. All three musicians teach at Maine Fiddle Camp, the renowned summer music camp based in Montville.
The community dance features simple and accessible community dances for all ages, followed by the contras with gender-neutral role terms plus a few couple dances like the waltz, polska or schottische. All are welcome!
The First Church is located at 8 Court St. with the entrance on Spring Street. Community dance admission is $1 children, $2 adults. Suggested admission for the contras is $15. Pay what you can, whether less or more. Masks provided for those who wish to wear them.
For information, First Friday FAQ and BFS Community Care Policy, visit belfastflyingshoes.org or contact belfastflyingshoes@gmail.com. Additional support for First Fridays is provided by local business sponsors and contributors to Belfast Flying Shoes.
Belfast Flying Shoes was founded in 2005 with a mission to bolster the spirited dance and music community in Midcoast Maine. Among the local nonprofit’s offerings are special programs, such as the upcoming May 4 musicians’ workshop and May 7 waltz workshop.