Music

Chamberlain_Loper_Foss_Robinson.jpg

Clockwise from top left are, Hannah Chamberlain, Glen Loper, Benjamin Foss and Alden Robinson.

BELFAST – Belfast Flying Shoes presents another First Friday Community Dance and Contra Dance April 7 in the fellowship hall of First Church in Belfast UCC.

The dance shoes start flying at 6:30 p.m., with Chrissy Fowler calling a community dance to lively music by the All Comers Band, led by Benjamin Foss and Willy Clemetson. The open band warms up at 6 p.m. and welcomes musicians of all ages, instruments and skill levels. Tunes are posted at belfastflyingshoes.org.