Don and Cindy Roy

 Photo by Molly Haley

BELFAST – It’s time for another exciting Belfast Flying Shoes community dance and contra dance Friday, Aug. 4, at First Church in Belfast, 8 Court St. First Fridays feature participatory traditional social dance for all ages and experience levels.

The dance shoes start flying at 6:30 p.m. with an easy-to-learn community dance called by Chrissy Fowler and Lisa Newcomb. Lively music is by the All Comers Band, open to all ages, instruments and skill levels. Musicians practice at 6 p.m., and tunes are posted at belfastflyingshoes.org.

