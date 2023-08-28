BELFAST — Kick off Labor Day weekend with a joyful evening of social connection at the Belfast Flying Shoes community dance and contra dance Friday, Sept. 1, at First Church in Belfast, 8 Court St. The First Friday series features participatory traditional social dance for all ages and experience levels.
The dance shoes start flying at 6:30 p.m. with an easy-to-learn community dance called by Chrissy Fowler and Lisa Newcomb. Lively music is by the All Comers Band, which is open to all ages, instruments and skill levels. Musicians practice at 6 p.m.; tunes posted at belfastflyingshoes.org.
At 8 p.m., Lisa Greenleaf calls the contra dance with fiddle tunes by Rebecca Weiss, Rose Whitehead and local phenom Benjamin Foss. With years of calling experience throughout the United States and internationally, Greenleaf is known for her ability to connect dancers and help them get the most out of their dance experience. On Aug. 31, she’ll facilitate a callers’ gathering in Belfast, focusing on those same goals.
Admission is $15-20 (or $1 children, $2 adults for only the community dance). Masks are provided for those who wish to wear them. For information, First Friday FAQ, and BFS Community Care Policy, visit belfastflyingshoes.org or contact belfastflyingshoes@gmail.com. Additional support for First Fridays is provided by local business sponsors and contributors to Belfast Flying Shoes.
Belfast Flying Shoes was founded in 2005 with a mission to bolster the spirited dance and music community in Midcoast Maine. The local nonprofit offers many programs in greater Belfast, including a weekly show on WBFY Belfast Community Radio.