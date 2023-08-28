Music

Rebecca Weiss and Rose Jackson.JPEG

Rebecca Weiss and Rose Whitehead
Lisa Greenleaf.jpg

Lisa Greenleaf
Benjamin Foss.jpg

Benjamin Foss

BELFAST — Kick off Labor Day weekend with a joyful evening of social connection at the Belfast Flying Shoes community dance and contra dance Friday, Sept. 1, at First Church in Belfast, 8 Court St. The First Friday series features participatory traditional social dance for all ages and experience levels.

The dance shoes start flying at 6:30 p.m. with an easy-to-learn community dance called by Chrissy Fowler and Lisa Newcomb. Lively music is by the All Comers Band, which is open to all ages, instruments and skill levels. Musicians practice at 6 p.m.; tunes posted at belfastflyingshoes.org.