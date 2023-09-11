Music

Skip Gorman.jpg

Skip Gorman

 Photo by Evan McGlinn

SEARSPORT — Skip Gorman and Darlin’ Corey perform Sunday, Sept. 17, at noon on the main stage at Searsport Shores Campground, 216 West Main St.

Skip Gorman is an iconic figure in the American folk music scene and has been for years. A devotee and student of Bill Monroe, Gorman is a fine mandolin player and a great fiddler as well, according to a press release. In addition, he has a giant gig bag of true American song.

Darlin-Corey.jpg

Darlin' Corey