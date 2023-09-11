SEARSPORT — Skip Gorman and Darlin’ Corey perform Sunday, Sept. 17, at noon on the main stage at Searsport Shores Campground, 216 West Main St.
Skip Gorman is an iconic figure in the American folk music scene and has been for years. A devotee and student of Bill Monroe, Gorman is a fine mandolin player and a great fiddler as well, according to a press release. In addition, he has a giant gig bag of true American song.
Gorman remains best known in bluegrass circles as perhaps the finest exponent today of the style of mandolin Monroe played with the Monroe Brothers. Gorman is also offering two workshops the day before his concert: "Bluegrass Mandolin" and "Old Time Fiddle."
Darlin' Corey features the singing and playing of Erica Brown (fiddle, vocals, guitar), Matt Shipman (guitar, vocals, mandolin, bouzouki, banjo) and Kris Day (bass). Their music is a diverse and unique blend of folk with influences from bluegrass and old time music. Together they create an engaging performance of thoughtful originals, traditional songs and songs that influenced them along the way.
Darlin' Corey offers a workshop the morning of the concert, "Stringing It All Together: Playing and Performing with Others." In this workshop, band members discuss and illustrate tips on how to effectively play with others to create a sound that is powerful and expressive. Whether you are in a band that performs regularly, or playing with others at a jam or open mic, this workshop will be focused on how to follow others and lead songs more effectively. They will also discuss the finer points of arranging such as intros, outros, harmonies, solos and more to enhance any song. If time allows, participants will break into smaller groups and work up a song to perform for each other.
Suggested donation for the concert is $10, all to benefit the Maker's Guild Lending Library program. Workshop sign ups can be done on the Makers Guild of Maine web page. Lunch items will be for sale at the concert.
The Old Time, Bluegrass and Americana event Strung Together is held Sept. 15 through 17.