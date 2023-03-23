Highlands Classical Chamber Trio performs April 2 at library Mar 23, 2023 Mar 23, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Music The Highlands Classical Chamber Trio includes, from left, cellist Ruth Fogg, pianist Margery Aumann and violinist Susan Ramsey. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELFAST — The 2023 Highlands Classical Chamber Trio performs its final concert in the series at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Belfast Free Library, 106 High St.The Highlands Classical Chamber Trio presents solos, duos, and the piano trio "Cafe Music" by Paul Schoenfeld. The group also shares works of Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, Saint-Saens and Cassado.The mission of the Highlands Classical Chamber Trio is to offer live performances of chamber music to communities in the Highlands Region and beyond.Admission is by donation. For more information, call 207-564-0043. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Belfast Free Library Belfast Maine Classical Music Concert Highlands Classical Chamber Trio Live Music Music Recommended for you Biz Offers Boat and RV Storage Available Spring Hop is Coming!! Open Wednesday thru Friday this week! Open at 10 this morning Spring Hop is Coming Back!! More Biz Offers Local Events Biz Briefs Kitchen Renovations! We have new Cabinet Displays to help choose your style! Thinking about a new Kitchen for 2023! Allen Insurance and Financial Named Employee-Owned Company of the Year by the New England Chapter of The ESOP Association FIRST HOOP CELEBRATES ITS 18TH SEASON WITH $32,500 CONTRIBUTION Have an “oops” litter? More Biz Briefs E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists