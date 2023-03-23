Music

The Highlands Classical Chamber Trio includes, from left, cellist Ruth Fogg, pianist Margery Aumann and violinist Susan Ramsey.

BELFAST — The 2023 Highlands Classical Chamber Trio performs its final concert in the series at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Belfast Free Library, 106 High St.

The Highlands Classical Chamber Trio presents solos, duos, and the piano trio "Cafe Music" by Paul Schoenfeld. The group also shares works of Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, Saint-Saens and Cassado.