Robert Sirota High Resolution Portrait 0623.jpg

Robert Sirota, artistic director of Muzzy Ridge Concerts.

 Photo by Ryuhei Shindo, courtesy of Jensen Artists

SEARSMONT — Composer Robert Sirota, artistic director of Muzzy Ridge Concerts, could not be happier about the success of the third annual season of chamber music concerts at his studio performance space in Searsmont.

“When we began Muzzy Ridge Concerts in 2021 at our home in Searsmont,” Sirota said, “we started small with two concerts in the 800-square-foot studio I designed and had built in 2010 as my work and performance space. The goal was to bring world-class live chamber music to this small and vibrant community. After a successful first season, we expanded to four concerts a year and built a portico over the stone patio that opens from the performance space to add additional audience seating. This year’s four concerts once again featured internationally celebrated chamber musicians. I am pleased to report nearly 200 people got to hear outstanding music this year in this beautiful and intimate setting.”

