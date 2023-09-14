SEARSMONT — Composer Robert Sirota, artistic director of Muzzy Ridge Concerts, could not be happier about the success of the third annual season of chamber music concerts at his studio performance space in Searsmont.
“When we began Muzzy Ridge Concerts in 2021 at our home in Searsmont,” Sirota said, “we started small with two concerts in the 800-square-foot studio I designed and had built in 2010 as my work and performance space. The goal was to bring world-class live chamber music to this small and vibrant community. After a successful first season, we expanded to four concerts a year and built a portico over the stone patio that opens from the performance space to add additional audience seating. This year’s four concerts once again featured internationally celebrated chamber musicians. I am pleased to report nearly 200 people got to hear outstanding music this year in this beautiful and intimate setting.”
This summer’s concerts featured The Fischer Duo with Grammy-award winning cellist Norman Fischer and his wife, Jeanne Kierman Fischer, on piano, and the 2023 Grammy-nominated Neave Trio with pianist Eri Nakamura, violinist Anna Williams and cellist Mikhail Veselov.
“The parking area had cars with license plates from nearly a dozen states this year,” Sirota said. “And for the first time in three seasons, a concert was completely sold out.”
During his 50-year career, Sirota’s works have been performed by orchestras across the United States and Europe by ensembles such as Alarm Will Sound, Sequitur, yMusic, Chameleon Arts, and Dinosaur Annex; by the Chiara, American, Telegraph, Ethel, Elmyr, and Blair String Quartets; and at the Tanglewood, Aspen, and Cooperstown festivals. His recent commissions include music for the American Guild of Organists, the American String Quartet, Alarm Will Sound, the Naumburg Foundation and yMusic, and music transcriptions for Paul Simon. Having served as chief executive of the Boston University School of Music, the New York University Music Department and the Peabody Conservatory, Sirota retired as President of the Manhattan School of Music in 2012. He now composes year-round in Searsmont, where he lives with his wife, concert organist and Episcopal priest the Reverend Doctor Victoria Ressmeyer Sirota.
Sirota has begun work on next year’s Muzzy Ridge Concerts series, contacting artists and planning programs. He is considering musical activity in Searsmont in the winter and spring as well, taking advantage of the winterized studio space on his property.