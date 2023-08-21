Music

Neave Trio 1 Muzzy Ridge Concerts 2023 (2).jpg

From left, Anna Williams, Mikhail Veselov and Eri Nakamura are the Neave Trio.

 Photo by Lisa Marie Mazzucco, courtesy of Jensen Artists
Robert Sirota High Resolution Portrait 0623.jpg

Robert Sirota, artistic director of Muzzy Ridge Concerts.

SEARSMONT — The Grammy-nominated Neave Trio — violinist Anna Williams, pianist Eri Nakamura and cellist Mikhail Veselov — will be the featured chamber music instrumentalists at Muzzy Ridge Concerts performances Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26 and Aug. 27, each at 3 p.m. The concerts will mark the final weekend of the series’ third season.

Both Neave Trio performances will take place in the Searsmont studio where series Artistic Director Robert Sirota has composed much of his music over the past 35 years. Each concert will be approximately 60 minutes long with no intermission. Indoor seating is limited to 50 patrons, with additional outdoor seating on the covered patio for another 20 people. A limited number of tickets are still available for the Neave Trio performances and may be purchased at robertsirota.com/muzzy-ridge-concerts or at the door by check or cash.