SEARSMONT — The Grammy-nominated Neave Trio — violinist Anna Williams, pianist Eri Nakamura and cellist Mikhail Veselov — will be the featured chamber music instrumentalists at Muzzy Ridge Concerts performances Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26 and Aug. 27, each at 3 p.m. The concerts will mark the final weekend of the series’ third season.
Both Neave Trio performances will take place in the Searsmont studio where series Artistic Director Robert Sirota has composed much of his music over the past 35 years. Each concert will be approximately 60 minutes long with no intermission. Indoor seating is limited to 50 patrons, with additional outdoor seating on the covered patio for another 20 people. A limited number of tickets are still available for the Neave Trio performances and may be purchased at robertsirota.com/muzzy-ridge-concerts or at the door by check or cash.
“We are very pleased with the success of this year’s chamber music series,” Sirota said. “The opening weekend’s performances by The Fischer Duo was very well attended and very well received. The Neave Trio will provide a wonderful weekend of concerts, and we invite people to our home to enjoy them in this beautiful, intimate setting.”
Since forming in 2010, Neave Trio has earned enormous praise for its engaging, cutting-edge performances. New York music radio station WQXR explains, "'Neave' is actually a Gaelic name meaning 'bright' and 'radiant,' both of which certainly apply to this trio's music making." The Boston Musical Intelligencer included Neave in its Best of 2014 and Best of 2016 roundups, claiming, “their unanimity, communication, variety of touch, and expressive sensibility rate first tier.” Neave Trio strives to champion new works by living composers and to reach wider audiences through innovative concert presentations, regularly collaborating with artists of all mediums. During the 2023-24 season, the Neave Trio will collaborate with Pigeonwing Dance, composer Robert Sirota and choreographer Gabrielle Lamb, to perform “Rising,” a brand new evening-length work.
Neave Trio's latest album, “Musical Remembrances,” was released in April 2022 on Chandos Records and was nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award in the category of Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance. The album features Rachmaninoff’s “Trio élégiaque No. 1,” “Brahms’ Piano Trio No. 1, Op. 8” and Ravel’s “Piano Trio in A minor, Op. 67,” and is the Neave Trio’s fourth album with Chandos Records. It follows “Her Voice” (2019), “French Moments” (2018), and Neave’s Chandos debut, “American Moments” (2016). In 2018, Neave Trio also released its critically acclaimed album, “Celebrating Piazzolla” (Azica Records), featuring mezzo-soprano Carla Jablonski.