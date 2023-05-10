Music

Penobscot Bay Ringers

 Photo by Aidan Kaczynski

BELFAST — Penobscot Bay Ringers, Midcoast Maine's community handbell choir, will present a Spring Ring Sunday, May 21, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Belfast Free Library, 106 High St.

The concert, which is open to the public, will feature a variety of familiar hymns and popular songs, as well as some pieces composed specifically for handbells. In addition to music presented by the full, five-octave choir, there will be several ensemble performances by members of Penobscot Bay Ringers. The concert will be one hour in length with no intermission. The concert is presented free of charge thanks to the Friends of Belfast Free Library.