BELFAST — Penobscot Bay Ringers, Midcoast Maine's community handbell choir, will present a Spring Ring Sunday, May 21, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Belfast Free Library, 106 High St.
The concert, which is open to the public, will feature a variety of familiar hymns and popular songs, as well as some pieces composed specifically for handbells. In addition to music presented by the full, five-octave choir, there will be several ensemble performances by members of Penobscot Bay Ringers. The concert will be one hour in length with no intermission. The concert is presented free of charge thanks to the Friends of Belfast Free Library.
The Friends of Belfast Free Library is comprised of volunteers who come together because they value and care about the Belfast Free Library and seek to enhance and maximize the library’s role in the community. The Friends believe that enriching the library’s resources helps to create a strong library, which in turn ensures a strong community.
Founded in 2008, Penobscot Bay Ringers is a community handbell organization dedicated to promoting excellence in handbell artistry through performance, education and community engagement. For more information about Penobscot Bay Ringers, visit penobscotbayringers.me or find the group on Facebook at facebook.com/PenobscotBayRingers.