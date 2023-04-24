SEARSMONT — After a performing hiatus of six years, Searsmont Town Library Director Steven Brown will present a live concert Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at the Searsmont United Methodist Church in Searsmont village. "It took a really good cause to put me on stage again," Brown said, "and the Tri-Town Music Program is a really good cause."
TTMP is a Searsmont library program of free music classes for local elementary school-aged people, presented in cooperation with RSU 71 and Belfast Flying Shoes. Brown’s May 7 concert is the second of 10 "Live Outside the Library" concerts to be presented this year, and the only one where free-will donations of cash and checks (to Searsmont Town Library for TTMP) will be welcomed at the door.
The performance, with Brown accompanying himself on guitar, will bring the audience a few original songs and others by some of his favorite songwriters. Brown’s voice is deep and lyrical, and his music touches on blues, folk, country and progressive rock. "You can even expect an occasional bout of opera," he said.
Brown is a classically trained vocalist who has performed with some very talented artists and has sung the title role in Massenet’s "Don Quichotte," King Philippe in "Don Carlos," the bohemian Colline in "La Boheme" and Sarastro in "The Magic Flute." "I got to sing once on stage at Carnegie Hall," he said. "It was pretty cool and yes, it took a lot of practice."
As a singer-songwriter, Brown has recorded and performed a wide array of original songs and cover arrangements, and collaborated with other artists as lyricist, guitarist and vocalist, including as half of the folk duo "dal segno," guitar and vocals in "The Ransome Notes," solo material in the projects "just mouse," "The Gorilla in the Room" and "SoundDropBachs." He has performed vocals for alternative rock band St. BS, and lyrics for composers Zach Seely ("Colors Song Cycle") and Annette LeSiege ("Shaman Facing South"). He is a published poet and librettist, having prepared a modern rendition of the dialogue and translation adaptation for Mozart's "The Magic Flute" and "The Impresario."
The Ottawa-born Brown moved to the Midcoast in 2018, the same year he became Searsmont’s library director. He now homesteads in Liberty with actress Giz Coughlin, his "significantly better half."