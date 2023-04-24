Music

Steven Brown

SEARSMONT — After a performing hiatus of six years, Searsmont Town Library Director Steven Brown will present a live concert Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m. at the Searsmont United Methodist Church in Searsmont village. "It took a really good cause to put me on stage again," Brown said, "and the Tri-Town Music Program is a really good cause."

TTMP is a Searsmont library program of free music classes for local elementary school-aged people, presented in cooperation with RSU 71 and Belfast Flying Shoes. Brown’s May 7 concert is the second of 10 "Live Outside the Library" concerts to be presented this year, and the only one where free-will donations of cash and checks (to Searsmont Town Library for TTMP) will be welcomed at the door.