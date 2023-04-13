Music

Cribben-Merrill_Dahlin_Underground Lounge.jpg

Sorcha Cribben-Merrill, left, and Emilia Dahlin perform at the Underground Lounge.

BELFAST — Acclaimed Maine songsmiths Emilia Dahlin and Sorcha Cribben-Merrill join forces for an intimate evening of music at the Underground Lounge Thursday, April 27.

Winner of numerous songwriting contests and one of Portland magazine’s “10 most intriguing people,” Gorham-based Dahlin has been captivating audiences for nearly two decades with an alt-folk sound that incorporates jazz and occasional Latin influences. Her vocal style has a percussiveness reminiscent of Ani DiFranco, one of numerous eminent artists she has shared the stage with, including Lori McKenna, Andrew Bird and Danilo Perez. Yankee magazine raved that “she stands out with clever storytelling, crisp melodies and an undeniable passion.”