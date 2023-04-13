BELFAST — Acclaimed Maine songsmiths Emilia Dahlin and Sorcha Cribben-Merrill join forces for an intimate evening of music at the Underground Lounge Thursday, April 27.
Winner of numerous songwriting contests and one of Portland magazine’s “10 most intriguing people,” Gorham-based Dahlin has been captivating audiences for nearly two decades with an alt-folk sound that incorporates jazz and occasional Latin influences. Her vocal style has a percussiveness reminiscent of Ani DiFranco, one of numerous eminent artists she has shared the stage with, including Lori McKenna, Andrew Bird and Danilo Perez. Yankee magazine raved that “she stands out with clever storytelling, crisp melodies and an undeniable passion.”
Cribben-Merrill, raised near Blue Hill, skillfully wields a chocolatey alto to affect listeners with the depth of her soulful, contemplative songwriting. She’s collaborated with Underground Lounge alum Connor Garvey and opened for Leyla McCalla of the Carolina Chocolate Drops as well as Tom Rush. To describe her sound, Downeast magazine wrote, “imagine Iron & Wine's Sam Beam had a baby with Sarah McLachlan and then Tracy Chapman raised it.”
Together, the multi-instrumentalist pair has found a fresh energy from their collaboration, swapping instruments and vocal harmonies to illuminate a poetic and playful repertoire.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, cash only at the door. The Underground Lounge is located in the basement of the Belfast Maskers Theatre at 17 Court St., and offers shows Thursday evenings twice a month.