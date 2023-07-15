Music

Muzzy Ridge Concerts.jpg

Clockwise from top: Neave Trio, Composer Robert Sirota and Fischer Duo.

SEARSMONT — Composer Robert Sirota’s third annual Muzzy Ridge Concerts series brings the highly acclaimed Fischer Duo and Grammy-nominated Neave Trio to Maine for performances presented over two weekends in August.

Each of the series’ four concerts will be held in the Searsmont studio where composer and series founder Robert Sirota has written much of his music over the past 35 years. The Sunday programs will be a repeat of the Saturday programs. Performances will run for approximately 60 minutes with no intermission. Indoor seating is limited to 50 patrons with an additional 20 outdoor seats.