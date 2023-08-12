NORTHPORT — On Sunday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m., Bayside Arts presents The Lake Trio. Back to the Bayside stage from last year’s sell-out, musicians Philipp Elssner (violin), Ben Maxwell (cello) and Jacob Wang (piano) will perform works by classical composers Anton Arensky, Paul Schoenfield and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, among others. Bayside Community Hall is located at 813 Shore Road. The program is free.
The trio members all met while in high school at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Violinist Philipp Elssner is a longtime Baysider, where he has performed on numerous occasions. He has also performed at festivals including Encore Chamber Music, Bowdoin International Music Festival, and the Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival. He received his bachelor’s degree from the Cleveland Institute of Music, where he studied violin with Jan Sloman and Jaime Laredo. Elssner is currently pursuing a master's degree in music theory at McGill University, where he will also be a guest lecturer in the fall.
Cellist Ben Maxwell graduated from the New England Conservatory of Music where he studied under Yeesun Kim of the Borromeo String Quartet. He received his master's degree in cello performance from the University of Michigan this past year. Maxwell was a fellow at the Tanglewood Music Center, where he performed with the Boston Symphony. He has performed in masterclasses for Yo-Yo Ma, Myung-wha Chung, Luis Claret, Frans Helmerson and Timothy Eddy, among others.
Pianist Jacob Wang is currently based out of North Carolina and Michigan, and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan. After winning the Haeberle Award and the Ronald Sachs Competition, Wang has performed several solo recitals in Michigan and North Carolina, and has attended the Rebecca Penneys Piano Festival, Brevard Music Festival, MusicFest Perugia and Aspen Music Festival as a fellow.
The Lake Trio will be playing concerts in Michigan, Maine and North Carolina this summer.