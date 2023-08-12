Music

The Lake Trio

NORTHPORT — On Sunday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m., Bayside Arts presents The Lake Trio. Back to the Bayside stage from last year’s sell-out, musicians Philipp Elssner (violin), Ben Maxwell (cello) and Jacob Wang (piano) will perform works by classical composers Anton Arensky, Paul Schoenfield and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, among others. Bayside Community Hall is located at 813 Shore Road. The program is free.

The trio members all met while in high school at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Violinist Philipp Elssner is a longtime Baysider, where he has performed on numerous occasions. He has also performed at festivals including Encore Chamber Music, Bowdoin International Music Festival, and the Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival. He received his bachelor’s degree from the Cleveland Institute of Music, where he studied violin with Jan Sloman and Jaime Laredo. Elssner is currently pursuing a master's degree in music theory at McGill University, where he will also be a guest lecturer in the fall.