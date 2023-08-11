Music

Tuba+Skinny+2022.jpg

Tuba Skinny

MONTVILLE — Back to Our Roots, an open air tribute concert for Missy Lamont, will be held Friday, Aug. 25, at 260 Center Road. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the music starts at 5:30 p.m.

The show will open with the fun sounds of the family band Twitchell Hill Fiddleheads, then the over-caffeinated Pinwheel Brothers will take the stage.

