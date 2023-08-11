Tuba Skinny headlines outdoor tribute concert in Montville Aug 11, 2023 Aug 11, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Music Tuba Skinny Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MONTVILLE — Back to Our Roots, an open air tribute concert for Missy Lamont, will be held Friday, Aug. 25, at 260 Center Road. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the music starts at 5:30 p.m.The show will open with the fun sounds of the family band Twitchell Hill Fiddleheads, then the over-caffeinated Pinwheel Brothers will take the stage.LCR Band will have the crowd dancing and toe tapping just before the headling New Orleans street band Tuba Skinny has folks dancing all over the field.Pig roast and lobster dinners will be available for $30.There is plenty of parking. Cash donation for entrance at gate; proceeds benefit Moody Mountain Riverside Trade School. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Band Concert Dance Live Band Montville Maine Recommended for you Biz Briefs COME SEE US AT THE MAINE BOAT & HOME SHOW AUGUST 11 – 13 Announcing the Sani Wolf Fogel Award Summer’s Grandeur at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ August 25-27 Sale Union Farm Equipment Update: Week Of August 8th, 2023 Rockland’s Strand – A new documentary for our 100th year! August 18 & 19 at 5:30pm More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Maine Made is waiting for you! Strand Theatre presents CAT VIDEO FEST 2023 August 13 & 14! Time for a trip off the beaten path! Bonnie’s Place Opening at noon on Tuesday A stop you need to make! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists