BELFAST — Peter Gallway and the Real Band kick off the second season of music at the Underground Lounge Thursday, Sept. 14.
As the outdoor festivals wane and the tourists head back south, the Midcoast’s coziest venue starts heating up with a slate of great local and regional performers ready to entertain through the longer nights. Kicking off this season as they did the last, Peter Gallway and the Real Band offer their slick jazz-inflected folk-rock, painted with Gallway’s touching and evocative lyrics.
Gallway is a journeyman performer with long-time Maine connections and a prolific recording and production resume going back 50 years. His latest album, "Grace Street," is a solo reimagining of 10 of his earlier songs, inspired by a tour in Japan earlier this year. Among his numerous performance guises, he is also half of the duo Hat Check Girl with his wife, the singer-songwriter Annie Gallup.
With Gallway on guitar and vocals, the Real Band includes percussionist and vocalist Andrea Re, guitarist Mark Wainer and bassist Mark Abraham.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, cash only at the door. The Underground Lounge is located in the basement of the Belfast Maskers Theatre at 17 Court St., and offers shows Thursday evenings twice a month.
Performers this fall include Elsie Gawler & Ethan Tischler, Muskeg, Emilia Dahlin & Sorcha Cribben-Merrill, Lauren Crosby, and Ben Hunsberger & Magic 8 Ball. Those interested in receiving email notices about upcoming shows can email mo@molotman.com.