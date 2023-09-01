Music

PGRB-2022.jpg

Peter Gallway and the Real Band

BELFAST — Peter Gallway and the Real Band kick off the second season of music at the Underground Lounge Thursday, Sept. 14.

As the outdoor festivals wane and the tourists head back south, the Midcoast’s coziest venue starts heating up with a slate of great local and regional performers ready to entertain through the longer nights. Kicking off this season as they did the last, Peter Gallway and the Real Band offer their slick jazz-inflected folk-rock, painted with Gallway’s touching and evocative lyrics.