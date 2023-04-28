Music

Matthew Hawkins.jpg

Matthew Hawkins
Corinne Gentry_PCJustinHackworth.jpg

Corinne Gentry
Mo Lotman_PCEmily Falcigno.jpg

Mo Lotman

BELFAST — On Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m., The Underground Lounge presents the last show of its first season: "Re/New," a showcase of new and returning acts, an optimistic send-off into the outdoor music season.

Headlining the bill are two young acts with roots in Bangor. Telescope Club, formed early last year, is a techno-lounge-pop group now based in New York, about to release its first single and embark on its first tour. Normally a foursome, the group will be stripped down to a live duo for its Underground Lounge show, showcasing the songwriting of Khaya Cohen and Mainer Noah Guerin, as well as Cohen’s mesmerizing voice.