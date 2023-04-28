BELFAST — On Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m., The Underground Lounge presents the last show of its first season: "Re/New," a showcase of new and returning acts, an optimistic send-off into the outdoor music season.
Headlining the bill are two young acts with roots in Bangor. Telescope Club, formed early last year, is a techno-lounge-pop group now based in New York, about to release its first single and embark on its first tour. Normally a foursome, the group will be stripped down to a live duo for its Underground Lounge show, showcasing the songwriting of Khaya Cohen and Mainer Noah Guerin, as well as Cohen’s mesmerizing voice.
Sullen Eyes, who played last year’s All Roads Music Fest, offers a catchy alternative '90s sound reminiscent of The Sundays, featuring vocalist Julia Steer, guitarist Ryan Seymour, bassist Matt Donovan, drummer Colby Koelsch and percussionist Ryan Asselin. Donovan and Koelsch from the rock band Otis may be familiar to locals.
Rounding out the evening will be short sets by local guitarist Matthew Hawkins and two experienced artists who have taken long breaks in their original music careers. Corinne Gentry, formerly of Salt Lake City, has performed as lead and backing vocalist, guitarist and songwriter in numerous trad acts including the Souvenirs and Open Orchard Revival. Mo Lotman is a songwriter and keys player blending folk, rock, pop and jazz who founded several Boston bands including Fragile Alex, lauded by the Boston Globe for their “sweet, lovely songs.”
Enjoy the last show of the season at The Underground Lounge’s cozy performance space located in the basement of the Belfast Maskers Theatre at 17 Court St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, cash only at the door. After a summer hiatus, the lounge will return for its second season in the fall.