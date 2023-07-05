Performing Arts

BELFAST/LIBERTY — Belfast Free Library, 106 High St., and Liberty Library, 59 Main St., will both be hosting a performance by storyteller Antonio Rocha Wednesday, July 12. The Belfast presentation will take place at 2 p.m. and the Liberty presentation at 6 p.m. With his tenor voice, realistic sound effects, unique characters and mesmerizing moves, Rocha reaches a vast age group entertaining kids and adults. He is sure to tickle your funny bone and delight your soul no matter your age. Rocha's family program will visit both libraries as part of their Summer Reading Programs.

Rocha is an award-winning internationally acclaimed storyteller originally from Brazil. He began his career in the performing arts in 1985. In 1988, he received a Partners of the Americas grant to come to the United States to perform and deepen his mime skills with Mime Master Tony Montanaro. Since then he has earned a summa cum laude bachelor's degree in theater from the University of Southern Maine and studied with Master Marcel Marceau.