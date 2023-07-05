BELFAST/LIBERTY — Belfast Free Library, 106 High St., and Liberty Library, 59 Main St., will both be hosting a performance by storyteller Antonio Rocha Wednesday, July 12. The Belfast presentation will take place at 2 p.m. and the Liberty presentation at 6 p.m. With his tenor voice, realistic sound effects, unique characters and mesmerizing moves, Rocha reaches a vast age group entertaining kids and adults. He is sure to tickle your funny bone and delight your soul no matter your age. Rocha's family program will visit both libraries as part of their Summer Reading Programs.
Rocha is an award-winning internationally acclaimed storyteller originally from Brazil. He began his career in the performing arts in 1985. In 1988, he received a Partners of the Americas grant to come to the United States to perform and deepen his mime skills with Mime Master Tony Montanaro. Since then he has earned a summa cum laude bachelor's degree in theater from the University of Southern Maine and studied with Master Marcel Marceau.
His unique fusion of mime and spoken word has been featured in premier venues in the United States, as well as at events in 15 other countries spanning six continents. Some of the venues include The Singapore Festival of the Arts, Wolf Trap, The National Storytelling Festival, The Kennedy Center, The Smithsonian Institution, The National Geographic, The Tales of Graz in Austria, and Dunya Festival in Holland, as well as many other storytelling festivals and educational institutions around U.S. Rocha has three entertaining and educational award-winning DVDs, a picture book, and awards including the coveted Circle of Excellence Award by the National Storytelling Network.
Both events are free and open to the public. For more information about the Belfast event, please contact Stephanie Holman at 338-3884, ext. 26, or sholman@belfastlibrary.org; or visit belfastlibrary.org. More information about the Liberty Library event can be found at liberty.lib.me.us or by calling 589-3161.