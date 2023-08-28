BELFAST — Belfast Maskers will hold auditions for "The Storm in the Barn," a play adapted by Eric Coble from the graphic novel by Matt Phelan. The auditions will take place at the Basil Burwell Community Theater, 17 Court St., at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17.
"The Storm in the Barn" will be directed by Meg Nickerson, who will oversee casting. "Come out individually or as a family for this captivating show," said Nickerson. "There are roles available for actors ages 6 to 80!" According to Nickerson, the audition process will include acting warm-ups and exercises and readings from the play. Children do not have to read from the play to audition unless they are interested in a lead role. Adults who would like to be considered for a lead role will be asked to read from the script.
The story takes place in 1937 Kansas where 11-year-old Jack Clark faces many challenges: local bullies, his father’s desperate attempts to keep his family intact, an older sister getting sicker by the day, and a little sister with an eye for trouble. But he’s also facing the epic disaster of the Dust Bowl — which means families disappearing overnight — and tempers flaring in his small town. So, can Jack even trust his eyes when a sinister shadow appears in the abandoned barn next door? There he finds a creature with a face like rain and a plan to deprive humans of water forever. This uniquely American fable uses haunting music and startling imagery to ask: When everyone says you’re too small to be the hero of any story, where do you find the strength to save your family… and the world?
On-stage musicians will also play an important part in the production. Nickerson said, "Original instrumental music has been written for the show by 'Black Prairie' to help carry the story. If you play accordion, banjo, mandolin, autoharp, harmonica, guitar, violin or upright bass and would like to be part of this amazing show, please come to auditions!"
"The Storm in the Barn" will open at the Basil Burwell Community Theater Dec. 1 and run through Dec. 10. A breakdown of the parts available, their age ranges, as well as the sections of the script that will be read in auditions, can be found at belfastmaskers.com/auditions. For questions and more information, contact Nickerson at mmnick1955@gmail.com or 322-5557.