Performing Arts

A Storm in the Barn.jpg

A detail from the cover of "A Storm in the Barn," a graphic novel by Matt Phelan.

BELFAST — Belfast Maskers will hold auditions for "The Storm in the Barn," a play adapted by Eric Coble from the graphic novel by Matt Phelan. The auditions will take place at the Basil Burwell Community Theater, 17 Court St., at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17.

"The Storm in the Barn" will be directed by Meg Nickerson, who will oversee casting. "Come out individually or as a family for this captivating show," said Nickerson. "There are roles available for actors ages 6 to 80!" According to Nickerson, the audition process will include acting warm-ups and exercises and readings from the play. Children do not have to read from the play to audition unless they are interested in a lead role. Adults who would like to be considered for a lead role will be asked to read from the script.