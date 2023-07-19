Performing Arts

Maskers_BigFish_Giant.jpg

Edward Bloom (Tyler Johnstone), left, leads Karl the Giant (Chris VanDoren) away as the people of Ashton revel.

BELFAST — Belfast Maskers is thrilled to present its production of the larger-than-life musical "Big Fish." Adapted from Daniel Wallace's novel and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton, this magical production promises to captivate audiences with its whimsical storytelling, memorable music and fantastic characters. The show opens with a discounted Preview Night performance Thursday, July 27, at 7 p.m. at the Basil Burwell Community Theater, 17 Court St.

"Big Fish" tells the extraordinary tale of Edward Bloom (Tyler Johnstone), a charismatic storyteller with an appetite for adventure. As Edward's son, Will (Joshua Kohlstrom), and his wife, Josephine (Katey Stearns), seek to uncover the truth behind his father's tall tales, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and understanding. The musical explores the power of storytelling, the complexities of family relationships, and the importance of embracing the extraordinary moments in life.

Maskers_BigFish_Witch.jpg

Lads from Ashton encounter a witch and her disciples. From left are Alyssa Cohen, Kai Kutsy, Tyler Johnstone, Hazel De Masa and Miles Mailloux.
Maskers_BigFish_Circus.jpg

Time stands still at the circus as Sandra captures the heart of young Edward Bloom. From left are Abby Boucher, Alan Cohen, Gwyneth Sauvage, Jenny Hart, Patricia Saucier, Latricia Saucier, Linnea Harrold and Tyler Johnstone.