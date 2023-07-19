Time stands still at the circus as Sandra captures the heart of young Edward Bloom. From left are Abby Boucher, Alan Cohen, Gwyneth Sauvage, Jenny Hart, Patricia Saucier, Latricia Saucier, Linnea Harrold and Tyler Johnstone.
BELFAST — Belfast Maskers is thrilled to present its production of the larger-than-life musical "Big Fish." Adapted from Daniel Wallace's novel and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton, this magical production promises to captivate audiences with its whimsical storytelling, memorable music and fantastic characters. The show opens with a discounted Preview Night performance Thursday, July 27, at 7 p.m. at the Basil Burwell Community Theater, 17 Court St.
"Big Fish" tells the extraordinary tale of Edward Bloom (Tyler Johnstone), a charismatic storyteller with an appetite for adventure. As Edward's son, Will (Joshua Kohlstrom), and his wife, Josephine (Katey Stearns), seek to uncover the truth behind his father's tall tales, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and understanding. The musical explores the power of storytelling, the complexities of family relationships, and the importance of embracing the extraordinary moments in life.
"The intense relationship between father and son is played out before our eyes, in dialogue and song," said director Kim Murphy. Murphy has decades of experience directing musicals in Midcoast Maine, including the celebrated fall productions at Camden Hills Regional High School and last year's Maskers' musical "Little Shop of Horrors."
"Tyler Johnstone brings an authentic depth of character to the role of Edward that is truly engaging. There is something for everyone in this performance." From encounters with a towering giant (Chris VanDoren), a spellbinding witch (Hazel de Mesa), a beguiling mermaid (Kathleen Jarrell,) and the pursuit of the love of a lifetime, Sandra (Abby Boucher), "Big Fish" promises a theatrical experience filled with awe-inspiring moments and heartfelt emotions.
"Big Fish" features an enchanting score by the acclaimed composer and lyricist Andrew Lippa ("Addams Family;" "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown") filled with captivating melodies and heartfelt ballads. From foot-stomping ensemble numbers to tender solos, the score complements the magical story unfolding on stage. The show-stopping dances were choreographed by Gretchen Henderson; actress Abby Boucher assisted as Dance Captain.
"Although this musical may not be as well known as others, the music captures your heart and just won’t let go," said Murphy. "I hope audience members don’t delay in reserving their tickets early."
Tickets are on sale now at belfastmaskers.com. General admission seats are $22, with a $4 discount for students and seniors and a 15% discount when six or more tickets are purchased online — with the exception of the $10 Preview Night performance July 27. The show runs through Aug. 6, with performances nightly at 7 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. matinees Sundays.