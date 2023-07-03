The Blooms pose for a family portrait. Front from left, Joshua Kohlstrom (Will Bloom), Reid Woodbury III (Young Will Bloom) and Katey Stearns (Josephine Bloom) sit in front of Tyler Johnstone (Edward Bloom) and Abby Boucher (Sandra Bloom). The Belfast Maskers production of "Big Fish" runs July 27 through Aug. 6 at the Basil Burwell Community Theater, 17 Court St., Belfast.
BELFAST — Belfast Maskers cast its net and reeled in a fantastic cast for the third production of the 2023 season, "Big Fish." Featuring a mix of familiar faces and newcomers to the theater at 17 Court St., the summer musical is now rehearsing for the Preview Night opening Thursday, July 27. Based on a novel by Daniel Wallace and the Tim Burton film, the musical was adapted by film screenwriter John August and features music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa — well known for shows such as "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" and "The Addams Family."
"'Big Fish' is a colorful show with songs that touch the heart," said Kim Murphy. Murphy, who directed 2022's "Little Shop of Horrors," has returned to the helm and held open auditions last month for this small cast production. "The cast members of this Belfast Maskers production, from ages 7 to 70, bring a variety of experiences and characters to the stage that are sure to entertain and move the audience."
Playing the role of Edward Bloom is Tyler Johnstone, who has appeared in dozens of shows in the community, most recently in Belfast Maskers' "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "As You Like It." Perennial favorite Abby Boucher, who first appeared in 2019's "The Secret Garden," plays the role of Sandra Bloom.
While it's his first time on the Maskers' stage, Joshua Kohlstrom is no stranger to theater in the Midcoast; he will take on the part of Will Bloom. Katey Stearns, who appeared in 2022's "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" as well as "Little Shop of Horrors," plays Josephine Bloom.
Hazel de Mesa plays The Witch, Christopher VanDoren plays Karl the Giant, Alan Cohen plays Amos Calloway, Linnea Harold plays Jenny Hill, Miles Mailloux plays Don Price, Kai Kutsy plays Zacky Price, Kathleen Jarrell plays The Mermaid, Reid Woodbury III plays Young Will Bloom, and Gus Wagner plays Will's son.
An incredibly talented ensemble is at the heart of the show; playing a number of different characters are Alyssa Cohen, Beth Cohen, Jenny Hart, Malaya Moores, Latricia Saucier, Patricia Saucier and Gwyneth Sauvage.
John Bielenberg has designed a unit set, Sandy Hall is designing costumes, and Zafra Whitcomb will design lighting for the action that plays out over a wide variety of times and locations. Sasha Kutsy is the producer and Ivy Lobato is the stage manager. Choreographing the show's lively dance numbers is Gretchen Henderson.
The tech crew light board operator is Anthony Boucher and Kalen Hixson manages the recorded musical accompaniment. Sarah Taylor, Beth Zeitlin and Betcie Silverio are assisting with costumes; Bob West, Mark Durbin, Alex Goblin and Jenna Matthews are constructing the set; and painters include Rebecca Lux Soc, Collette Smith and Nick Lux Soc.
Tickets are on sale now at belfastmaskers.com. General admission seats are $22, with a $4 discount for students and seniors and a 15% discount when six or more tickets are purchased online — with the exception of the $10 Preview Night performance Thursday, July 27. The show runs through Aug. 6, with performances nightly at 7 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. matinees Sundays.