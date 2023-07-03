Performing Arts

Big Fish Cast

The Blooms pose for a family portrait. Front from left, Joshua Kohlstrom (Will Bloom), Reid Woodbury III (Young Will Bloom) and Katey Stearns (Josephine Bloom) sit in front of Tyler Johnstone (Edward Bloom) and Abby Boucher (Sandra Bloom). The Belfast Maskers production of "Big Fish" runs July 27 through Aug. 6 at the Basil Burwell Community Theater, 17 Court St., Belfast.

BELFAST — Belfast Maskers cast its net and reeled in a fantastic cast for the third production of the 2023 season, "Big Fish." Featuring a mix of familiar faces and newcomers to the theater at 17 Court St., the summer musical is now rehearsing for the Preview Night opening Thursday, July 27. Based on a novel by Daniel Wallace and the Tim Burton film, the musical was adapted by film screenwriter John August and features music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa — well known for shows such as "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" and "The Addams Family."

"'Big Fish' is a colorful show with songs that touch the heart," said Kim Murphy. Murphy, who directed 2022's "Little Shop of Horrors," has returned to the helm and held open auditions last month for this small cast production. "The cast members of this Belfast Maskers production, from ages 7 to 70, bring a variety of experiences and characters to the stage that are sure to entertain and move the audience."