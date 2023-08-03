Edward Bloom (Tyler Johstone) leads a rousing "Alabama Stomp" to get those fish flying for the folks of Ashton. From left are Malaya Moores, Linnea Harrold, Miles Mailloux, Beth Cohen, Tyler Johnstone, Jenny Hart, Patricia Saucier, Gwyneth Sauvage, Alyssa Cohen, Alan Cohen, Reid Woodbury II and Hazel De Mesa. Scenic design by John Bielenberg.
BELFAST — There are just a few more chances to see Belfast Maskers' larger-than-life musical "Big Fish" at the Basil Burwell Community Theater, 17 Court St. Tickets for Aug. 3 and 4 are sold out, with only a few dozen seats remaining for Saturday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m.
Adapted from Daniel Wallace's novel and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton, this magical production promises to captivate audiences with its whimsical storytelling, memorable music and fantastic characters.
"Big Fish" tells the extraordinary tale of Edward Bloom (Tyler Johnstone), a charismatic storyteller with an appetite for adventure. As Edward's son, Will (Joshua Kohlstrom), and his wife, Josephine (Katey Stearns), seek to uncover the truth behind his father's tall tales, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and understanding. The musical explores the power of storytelling, the complexities of family relationships, and the importance of embracing the extraordinary moments in life. Directed by Kim Murphy.
Tickets are on sale now at belfastmaskers.com. General admission seats are $22, with a $4 discount for students and seniors and a 15% discount when six or more tickets are purchased online.