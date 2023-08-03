Performing Arts

bigfishalabamastomp1.JPG

Edward Bloom (Tyler Johstone) leads a rousing "Alabama Stomp" to get those fish flying for the folks of Ashton. From left are Malaya Moores, Linnea Harrold, Miles Mailloux, Beth Cohen, Tyler Johnstone, Jenny Hart, Patricia Saucier, Gwyneth Sauvage, Alyssa Cohen, Alan Cohen, Reid Woodbury II and Hazel De Mesa. Scenic design by John Bielenberg.

 Photo by Scott Anthony Smith

BELFAST — There are just a few more chances to see Belfast Maskers' larger-than-life musical "Big Fish" at the Basil Burwell Community Theater, 17 Court St. Tickets for Aug. 3 and 4 are sold out, with only a few dozen seats remaining for Saturday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m.

Adapted from Daniel Wallace's novel and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton, this magical production promises to captivate audiences with its whimsical storytelling, memorable music and fantastic characters.

daffodils1.JPG

Sandra (Abby Boucher) and Edward (Tyler Johnstone) sing of building a world of daffodils.
bigfishwitch1.JPG

"I know just what you want..." croons The Witch (Hazel De Mesa) to, from left, Zacky (Kai Kutsy), Edward (Tyler Johnstone) and Don (Miles Mailloux).