BELFAST — "Big Fish" will be making a big splash at Belfast Maskers this summer! With music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and the book by John August, "Big Fish" (Small Cast Edition) is based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton.
The small cast edition calls for 12 to 15 cast members to tell the larger-than-life stories of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to the fullest. His son, Will, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. With characters ranging from mermaids to witches to giants, the production team is looking for a small, talented ensemble to play a variety of roles — all of which demand strong singing skills. The script calls for six adult male roles, five to seven adult female roles, and one role for a young boy.
Auditions will be held Tuesday, May 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Basil Burwell Community Theater, 17 Court St. If needed, callbacks will be held Sunday afternoon, May 14. Auditionees need to come prepared to sing a Broadway-style song. Please bring a recorded accompaniment track on your personal device; a Bluetooth speaker will be provided to amplify the track. Reading and group movement will follow the individual singing auditions.