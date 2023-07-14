BELFAST — The Belfast Maskers will hold open auditions in August for its “Festival of One Acts” to be presented from Oct. 6 through 14. Twelve actors are needed for roles ranging in age from late teens to 60-ish. Anyone, with or without experience, is invited to come try out Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. or Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Basil Burwell Community Theater, 17 Court St.
Auditioners should prepare a short comic monologue, if possible. Monologues should be no longer than two minutes. There will be printed monologues available for anyone who needs one and time allowed to prepare. There will also be cold scene readings from the plays to be performed. One audition will serve for all plays. Since these shows run from 15 to 25 minutes, and have small casts, rehearsals will probably be once weekly for most actors.
All four short plays have comic overtones. Directors are Gregory Marsanskis, Tyler Johnstone, Wendy Wincote Schweikert and Christopher Van Doren. The production will be presented with cabaret-style seating, food and drinks. A description of each play is available at belfastmaskers.com/pages/auditions.
For more information about casting and rehearsals, contact Marsanskis at 322-9867 or email info@belfastmaskers.com.
Belfast Maskers is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to provide hands-on opportunities for people of all ages and abilities. Through the performing arts, it continues a long-standing commitment to the enrichment, entertainment and education of the community. More information about this and other opportunities can be found at belfastmaskers.com.