Performing Arts

Theater Masks
Belfast Maskers Logo.jpg

BELFAST — Belfast Maskers announces a new after-school theater program for kids, beginning at the end of March and running through early May. There will be two weekly sessions; “TaDa!” for children ages 6-8 meets Tuesdays and “Acting Up!” for ages 11-14 meets Thursdays. Both series will be at the Basil Burwell Community Theater, 17 Court St.

"TaDa!," the program for ages 6-8, begins March 28, and will meet every Tuesday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., except April 18, until May 9. Instructor Erica Thompson is a professional actress who has taught acting workshops for more than 20 years; most recently for The Children's Theatre of Maine in Portland. "Kids will experience an introduction to acting through theater games, improvisation, music and creative movement, props and costume pieces," said Thompson. This program costs $60. Those who wish to register, or ask questions about "TaDa!," can call Thompson at 207-323-8591 or email NeighborhoodArts1@gmail.com.