BELFAST — Belfast Maskers announces a new after-school theater program for kids, beginning at the end of March and running through early May. There will be two weekly sessions; “TaDa!” for children ages 6-8 meets Tuesdays and “Acting Up!” for ages 11-14 meets Thursdays. Both series will be at the Basil Burwell Community Theater, 17 Court St.
"TaDa!," the program for ages 6-8, begins March 28, and will meet every Tuesday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., except April 18, until May 9. Instructor Erica Thompson is a professional actress who has taught acting workshops for more than 20 years; most recently for The Children's Theatre of Maine in Portland. "Kids will experience an introduction to acting through theater games, improvisation, music and creative movement, props and costume pieces," said Thompson. This program costs $60. Those who wish to register, or ask questions about "TaDa!," can call Thompson at 207-323-8591 or email NeighborhoodArts1@gmail.com.
The older students in “Acting Up!” can expect improvising, theater exploration, play reading and more. Sessions start March 30 and run from 2:45 to 4:15 p.m. every Thursday, except April 20, until May 11. “Prerequisites include a love of good stories and a desire to have a very good time,” said instructor Maggie Goscinski. Goscinski is a playwright who lives in Brooks; her plays have been produced in several states. She has been creating theater literacy opportunities for children for more than a decade, runs an outdoors group for tweens on Saturdays, and a semimonthly play reading group for adults. "The most exciting, spectacular snacks shall be provided (or maybe some very normal, perfectly good snacks if those should be unavailable)," she said. "Come have fun in the theater with us!" The cost of the entire six-week program is $75. Please contact magoscinski@gmail.com for more information or to register.
Inquiries about either program can also be submitted through Belfast Maskers' website at belfastmaskers.com/pages/theater-after-school. Scholarships are available for both programs; for details, reach out to the respective instructor.
Belfast Maskers is a non-profit organization founded in 1987 by retired theater arts professor Basil Burwell. Its mission is to provide hands-on opportunities for people of all ages and abilities. Through the performing arts, the group continues a long-standing commitment to the enrichment, entertainment and education of the community. In 2018 the Maskers purchased and renovated the church building at the corner of Spring and Court streets, christening it the Basil Burwell Community Theater. More information about this program, the season of theatrical productions, volunteer opportunities, and renting the venue can be found at belfastmaskers.com.