The cast of "Wonder of the World" rehearses a scene in the Basil Burwell Community Theater. From left, are Cass (Katie Glessner), Karla (Meg Nickerson), Lois (Andrea Itkin), Kip (Rob Bywater), Mike (Mark Durbin), Janie (Jeri Misler) and Glen (Eric Sanders).
BELFAST — Belfast Maskers' second show of 2023 is a dark comedy from the twisted mind of David Lindsay-Abaire ("Kimberly Akimbo," "Good People," "Rabbit Hole"). With elements of farce, satire and character-driven situation comedy, "Wonder of the World" aims to have audiences rolling in the aisles at 17 Court St.
"I was initially looking for a classic farce to present in the spring," said Director Erik Perkins, "and this ain’t it. But this more contemporary piece hits a lot of the same laugh-out-loud notes. I’ve always been a big fan of Abaire’s work and came across this lesser-known play of his, read it, and fell in love with the absurd world he created."
The action of the play revolves around a housewife named Cass (Katie Glessner) who suddenly decides to abandon her life with husband Kip (Rob Bywater) and embark on a journey of discovery. That journey takes her to, of all places, Niagara Falls where it turns into a wild, wet ride as she tries to cross off things, and people, from her "to do" list. The first person she meets is a suicidal alcoholic named Lois (Andrea Itkin) who begrudgingly agrees to be her sidekick. Situations escalate and hilarity ensues as they encounter a ship’s captain (Mark Durbin), two self-described "dabblers" (Meg Nickerson and Eric Sanders) that keep mysteriously appearing, a dizzy helicopter pilot (Jeri Misler), and a slew of other oddballs.
The fast-paced show plays out over a number of short scenes in a variety of locales. Set designer John Bielenberg took on that challenge, developing a set with moving pieces that utilize every inch of the Basil Burwell Community Theater's stage.
"Wonder of the World" opens Thursday, May 25, with a 7 p.m. Preview Night performance featuring $10 tickets. The run continues through Sunday, June 4, with 7 p.m. performances Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. shows Sundays; there is an additional matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3. This show contains crude language and mature situations that may not be appropriate for children. Tickets are available at belfastmaskers.com or at the theater, one hour before each performance. Seating is limited so advanced ticketing is encouraged, and there is a discount online of 15% when six or more tickets are purchased.