Performing Arts

Maskers_Wonder of the World_Bed.jpg

The cast of "Wonder of the World" rehearses a scene in the Basil Burwell Community Theater. From left, are Cass (Katie Glessner), Karla (Meg Nickerson), Lois (Andrea Itkin), Kip (Rob Bywater), Mike (Mark Durbin), Janie (Jeri Misler) and Glen (Eric Sanders).

 Photo by Scott Anthony Smith

BELFAST — Belfast Maskers' second show of 2023 is a dark comedy from the twisted mind of David Lindsay-Abaire ("Kimberly Akimbo," "Good People," "Rabbit Hole"). With elements of farce, satire and character-driven situation comedy, "Wonder of the World" aims to have audiences rolling in the aisles at 17 Court St.

"I was initially looking for a classic farce to present in the spring," said Director Erik Perkins, "and this ain’t it. But this more contemporary piece hits a lot of the same laugh-out-loud notes. I’ve always been a big fan of Abaire’s work and came across this lesser-known play of his, read it, and fell in love with the absurd world he created."

Maskers_Wonder of the World_Niagra.jpg

From left, Lois (Andrea Itkin) and Cass (Katie Glessner) make a new friend, Barbara (Jeri Misler), on the way to the Hurricane Deck at Niagara Falls.
Maskers_Wonder of the World_Helicopter.jpg

A helicopter pilot (Jeri Misler), left, listens to the dirty secrets of passengers Lois (Andrea Itkin), center, and Cass (Katie Glessner).