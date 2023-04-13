Secret ingredient fudgy brownies.

Shhhhh! No one will know the secret ingredient if you don’t tell them. These brownies will turn out thicker if you use an 8-inch pan, if you have one. I used some nondairy dark chocolate chips (Enjoy Life brand) I found at a natural foods store and added a handful on top to make these extra chocolatey. I don’t know why you couldn’t call these brownies health food. We’re told that dark chocolate is good for us, right? And they’re gluten free, with no added sugar.
Ingredients:
- ½ cup water
- 20 pitted dates
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 3 tablespoons neutral oil
- ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- 2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 teaspoon instant coffee crystals (optional)
- ½ cup nondairy dark chocolate chips
- ½ cup chopped nuts (optional)
Directions:
1. In a small saucepan, simmer the dates in the water for half an hour.
2. In a food processor, process the cooked dates, then add the beans, oil, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, vanilla and coffee crystals. Process until smooth.
3. Remove the blade and stir in the chocolate chips by hand.
4. Spray an 8- or 9-inch square or round baking pan with nonstick cooking spray and add the ingredients from the food processor. Press down to make a smooth surface.
5. Press additional chocolate chips and nuts into the surface, if desired.
6. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. The toothpick trick doesn’t work, because of all the melted chocolate. Cool completely before cutting. The brownies will firm up as they cool, especially if you refrigerate them.
Wendy Andresen lives in Camden with her husband, Ray; her Sheltie, Sunshine; and her bunny, Rustle. She welcomes responses to her column at wendyandrayzer@yahoo.com.