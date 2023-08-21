SEARSPORT — Registration is open for the Strung Together Music Campout at Searsport Shores Ocean Campground, Sept. 15-17. All players and listeners who appreciate old time and bluegrass music are welcome to join in on a weekend of playing, learning, sharing and listening with some of the best old time players in New England.
Special guest performers, jam leaders and instructors include Skip Gorman, Grey Larsen, Cindy Kallet, Erica Brown, Matt Shipman, Kris Day, George Fowler, Art Bryan, Fred White, Willy Clemetson, Chrissy Fowler, Fred Coon, John Pranio, Toki Oshima, Annadeene & Tom Fowler, Linden Frederick, Ando Anderson, James Hyland, Jim Burke, Bob Hammond, David Lewis and more!
Bluegrass mandolin — intermediate and up. Instructor: Skip Gorman.
Old time fiddle tunes from Joe Dawson (Southern Indiana). Instructors: Grey Larsen and Cindy Kallet.
Singing with others in a band or performance setting. Instructor: The Bluebirds.
Navigation of the guitar neck for all players. Instructor: James Hyland.
Southern Indiana songs from the repertoire of Lotus Dickey. Group workshop, instructors: Grey Larsen, Cindy Kallet.
Old time fiddle — intermediate and Up. Instructor: Skip Gorman.
Performance and playing in a band. Instructor: Darlin' Corey (Erica Brown, Matt Shipman and Kris Day).
Contra-dance lunch group workshop. Instructor: Willy Clemetson and Chrissy Fowler.
Sponsors helping to make this weekend possible are Maker's Guild of Maine, Searsport Shores Ocean Campground and Belfast Flying Shoes. Any extra money collected at the event will go into the Maker's Guild Instrument and FIber Tool lending library.