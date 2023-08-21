Arts & Culture

Strung Together Music Festival

The Strung Together Music Festival will take place at Searsport Shores Ocean Campground Sept. 15-17.

 Photo Courtesy of Strung Together Music Festival

SEARSPORT — Registration is open for the Strung Together Music Campout at Searsport Shores Ocean Campground, Sept. 15-17. All players and listeners who appreciate old time and bluegrass music are welcome to join in on a weekend of playing, learning, sharing and listening with some of the best old time players in New England.

Special guest performers, jam leaders and instructors include Skip Gorman, Grey Larsen, Cindy Kallet, Erica Brown, Matt Shipman, Kris Day, George Fowler, Art Bryan, Fred White, Willy Clemetson, Chrissy Fowler, Fred Coon, John Pranio, Toki Oshima, Annadeene & Tom Fowler, Linden Frederick, Ando Anderson, James Hyland, Jim Burke, Bob Hammond, David Lewis and more!