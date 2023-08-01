FREEDOM — A Lost Kitchen article from 2013 went back into circulation and became a top hit on the Google search engine, leading people to believe that the current restaurant at the Freedom location was shutting down.
The current top search question for The Lost Kitchen on Google is "Why is The Lost Kitchen Closing?" But as the restaurant continues to build its presence as a marketplace shop and farmers’ market while maintaining its unique dining tradition, the damaging rumor generated by that question could not be further from the truth.
The article in question specifically referenced the restaurant's former Belfast location, which did close a decade ago, but many readers ignored the finer details, which led to confusion among the popular restaurant’s fan base.
Lost Kitchen chef/owner Erin French, along with her husband Michael Dutton, said the misinformation has hurt their business, kept them up at night and has led to people calling them names and wishing them ill.
Dutton said, “It’s not accurate; it’s more than 10 years old and it has created confusion within our little marketplace here. There’s been an element of negativity with people coming at Erin with comments like, ‘I hope you get what you deserve,’ and the falsehoods have been spreading.”
French said that many of the comments have been personal attacks on her, with some alluding to the fact that she sought treatment for addiction several years ago.
A Facebook page for the restaurant boasts 113,000 followers, and a fan page has another 47,000 followers. Dutton said that rumors have been circulating there as well. He and French said that due to the recirculation of the article from 2013, a potentially bot-generated article compiled the false information and fans have been sharing it. The respective article has a current date from July 2023, and has the simple byline of “Sam.” It claims to have insider information on the restaurant closing, and both Dutton and French categorically rejected its claims.
“The idea is not to erase the story that was written in 2013,” Dutton said, “but to remind people that [the Belfast location] happened, and it helped Erin get her start to where she is now. We have been here in Freedom, growing and thriving year in and year out for 10 seasons. We are continuing to evolve, and we are very conscious and respectful of the people who make the effort to get here.
“We have a deep responsibility to the community we live and work in, and we are constantly trying to support and grow with everybody," he said. "We are a team of people working day in and day out to the best of their ability."
Dutton said that giving back to the community in ways such as funding and hosting a farmers’ market and helping charitable organizations raise money is where their hearts have remained.
“There are so many things that we have gone through and learned and made happen. It’s really kind of amazing," he said. "We try to be as responsible as possible with our platform and we don’t take any of this for granted.”
The Freedom location of The Lost Kitchen celebrated its opening day on July 4, 2014, and French said they were able to purchase the restaurant building in December 2022.
“It surprised me, that the fan base we created in the 18 months in Belfast came rushing out here to Freedom to follow us,” French said. “I thought it was going to be a quiet café and I’d be making English muffins and have good coffee and Wi-Fi. But they came and they wanted supper. I had to change the business at that point. We started to know who we were, and we started to understand what people wanted from us.
“I still have ‘pinch me’ moments," she said. "The success still mystifies me. We own the building now! I didn’t have a penny when I started this place. When that article [from 2013] was written, I didn’t know whether I was going to be alive the next day. Now I’m living this enriched, amazing life in the town that I grew up in, running a successful business with an incredible team.
“We worked really hard to be here and our roots are very deep here. We are committed to this community. We found our joy in life and our happy spot,” she said. “We want to do this for a very long time."
In addition to the restaurant, French has authored multiple books, which involve book tours, and has a TV show in addition to her daily Freedom business ventures. "We find balance to make it work,” she said.
French said that she will be starting her next book tour after the restaurant season, and Dutton added that all her book tour dates featuring Ina Garten have already sold out.
The Lost Kitchen is known for its beautiful location above a historic mill in Freedom, its prix fixe dinners which feature local, seasonal ingredients, as well as its unique reservation process which requires hopefuls to mail a postcard in order to be entered into a lottery. More information may be found at findthelostkitchen.com.