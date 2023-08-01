Trj

Dutton, left, stands with French by the Airstream camper on The Lost Kitchen property. 

 Photo by Freyja Grey

FREEDOM — A Lost Kitchen article from 2013 went back into circulation and became a top hit on the Google search engine, leading people to believe that the current restaurant at the Freedom location was shutting down.

The current top search question for The Lost Kitchen on Google is "Why is The Lost Kitchen Closing?" But as the restaurant continues to build its presence as a marketplace shop and farmers’ market while maintaining its unique dining tradition, the damaging rumor generated by that question could not be further from the truth.

The Lost Kitchen dining room is quiet before market day starts.
Garden manager Marsha Bard tends The Lost Kitchen grounds.
Michael Dutton, left, sits with Erin French as they prepare for a market day at The Lost Kitchen. 

