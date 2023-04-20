I think it’s safe to say that spring is finally here. The snow is mostly gone and I’ve put away the snow shovels, raked dead leaves from the garden area, and I’m spending time cutting up fallen branches. For me, the coming of spring is like releasing a huge sigh. I’ve made it through another winter.
Without any help from me, the garden has begun to grow. Already oregano, chives and mint show green against the dark earth. I plan on using some chives this week in a chicken dish I’m cooking.
One of the things I look forward to each year is the return of the swallows that nest on the outside light above our garage door. They usually have two clutches of eggs throughout the summer. I have no idea if they are the same pair of birds or maybe the offspring of the original nest builders. It’s a delight to watch the babies grow until they crowd the nest and finally fledge.
Barbaria Maria, a Belfast poet, also enjoys the slow, thrilling approach of spring. The title of her poem is a quote from Zahoor Ahmed, wildlife photographer, of Bhalwal, Pakistan. She found it in an article called “Visions: Your Shot,” National Geographic, April 2013. She says, “When I came upon the article, I so loved the photographer’s pure, direct claim. He was speaking for me, too.”
Barbaria Maria is a performance poet, artist and teacher. She is the author of two books of poetry, “Crossing Time” and “Palace Boulevard,” and a CD of poems with music by Jeff Densmore called “108 Names — Poems to the Divine.” She has also created several poetry videos and the multi-media art installation, “Soul Migration.” She leads groups and workshops for experienced and new writers.
I’m Completely in Love with Birds
How their garland of song
drapes the breast of morning,
highlights the magnitude of silence
the way beauty, a stunning hush at first,
becomes too evident for words.
How they are here
whether we see them or not
in the pump, lift, glide, perch.
How close they come
in stillness
when the body rests
and the mind stops rustling
like leaves in the wind.
How they, like the sun,
and as bright as grace,
still exist in darkness.
How I might be a door
they open and pass through.
Judy Kaber, former Belfast poet laureate, lives in Belfast.