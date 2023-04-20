Columnists

I think it’s safe to say that spring is finally here. The snow is mostly gone and I’ve put away the snow shovels, raked dead leaves from the garden area, and I’m spending time cutting up fallen branches. For me, the coming of spring is like releasing a huge sigh. I’ve made it through another winter.

Without any help from me, the garden has begun to grow. Already oregano, chives and mint show green against the dark earth. I plan on using some chives this week in a chicken dish I’m cooking.

