Fifty-one years ago, on June 17, 1972, five men were caught breaking into the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters in the Watergate building in Washington, D.C. This was the first step in a scandal that eventually forced a president to resign for the first time in our nation’s history. During the investigation, Howard Baker, a GOP senator from Tennessee, asked one of the most memorable questions in political history: “What did the president know, and when did he know it?”

Sen. Baker was actually trying to protect the president with that inquiry, but the answers he heard from the witnesses eventually made him reconsider his support of Richard Nixon. It’s difficult to imagine a member of Congress displaying a similar level of integrity in today’s hyper-partisan environment. Instead, voters and members of Congress in both parties seem intent on making this an election between a president whose Justice Department tried to give his son the lightest possible sentences for his crimes and a former president who has been indicted multiple times.

