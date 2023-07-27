Coffee-flavored-coffee

There are quite a few things going on in the world at the moment, and many of them are bad. The war between Ukraine and Russia is ongoing, there is what can charitably be called "unrest" in France, inflation is still higher than most would like to see it, Canada is on fire, and the United States is quite possibly headed toward a new Cold War with the aforementioned former Soviet Union.

In addition, there are some ongoing domestic concerns — state lawmakers around the country are working to incorporate recent Supreme Court decisions on abortion, affirmative action and religious freedom into existing state laws. Some regions of the country are seeing an increase in gun and/or property crimes, and the nation’s schools and mental care facilities are still finding ways to deal with the aftereffects that the COVID shutdowns had on student learning and general mental health.

Recommended for you