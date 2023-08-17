Coffee-Flavored Coffee

In “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” the classic book by Douglas Adams, there is a character named Zaphod Beeblebrox, the President of the Imperial Galactic Government. Although that sounds like an impressive title to hold, the book reveals the actual job description:

“[The President] is apparently chosen by the government, but the qualities he is required to display are not those of leadership but those of finely tuned outrage. For this reason the President is always a controversial choice, always an infuriating but fascinating character. His job is not to wield power but to draw attention away from it.”

