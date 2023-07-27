Down T’ Home

On the farm

My first day on the farm with my brother and Grampa Roy.

 Courtesy of Marion Tucker-Honeycutt

My brother and I were the fourth generation of Tuckers living on the Tucker Farm, on Tucker Ridge, Webster Plantation. Up in Maine’s North Woods, the farm was built in 1848 by my great-grandfather, Samuel when he got married and started his family.

My brother, two years older’n me, had already been on the farm for a couple of years. It was Depression, World War II years. Daddy was off in the war and mother was working in Connecticut. Being taken up to the farm to live was the best thing ever to happen to the young me, 3 years old then. I arrived in my little white Shirley Temple dress, white socks, Mary Jane shoes, and white bows in my hair.

Tags

Recommended for you