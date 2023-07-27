My brother and I were the fourth generation of Tuckers living on the Tucker Farm, on Tucker Ridge, Webster Plantation. Up in Maine’s North Woods, the farm was built in 1848 by my great-grandfather, Samuel when he got married and started his family.
My brother, two years older’n me, had already been on the farm for a couple of years. It was Depression, World War II years. Daddy was off in the war and mother was working in Connecticut. Being taken up to the farm to live was the best thing ever to happen to the young me, 3 years old then. I arrived in my little white Shirley Temple dress, white socks, Mary Jane shoes, and white bows in my hair.
I remember my Grampa Roy, tall and straight-shouldered, strode out to the car and scooped me up to his shoulder. Grammie Mable greeted me and mama took photos of us. Then my big brother, arm around my shoulder, took me around the farm introducing me to the cows, the chickens and pigs, and Old Mandy, the horse, while patting me on the shoulder and saying, “My little sister, my own little sister.” I had come to a good place.
The fancy store-bought dress and shoes would soon be replaced by clothes more fitting, like dresses, skirts and blouses Grammie would make from the flowered flour sacks of sturdy cotton and decorated with baby rick-rack. The hair bows were kept for special occasions and my hair was braided.
And so I settled into life on the farm.
Everyone on the Plantation was “self-employed” and self-sufficient, making their livelihoods on their own land. Grampa Roy, over the years, had been a blacksmith, a woodworker (making tennis racket frames for a big outfit — he had a gas-powered lathe — snowshoes, ax handles, and such. And he was still a Maine Guide. He also grew strawberries, boysenberries, and apples for sale or trade at the town stores.
Grammie, for her part, had 50 laying hens (eggs to sell, trade), a market garden and was famous for the best butter (we had Jerseys, famous for their high butterfat milk), which she traded at the village store.
Being self-sufficient meant, also, self-discipline. The weather, seasons, and cows needing milking wait for no one. Grampa and Grammie ran the farm like a well-oiled machine. Up at 5 o'clock, Grammie would get the stoves — the parlor stove in the "sittin' room" and the Modern Clarion cook stove in the "cook room” (kitchen), while Grampa trekked down to the barn to milk the cows. This was a twice-a-day chore.
By the time he got back to the house, cows fed, mucked, and milked and the farm cats had their share of morning milk squirted into their waiting mouths, Grammie had the fires burning good and breakfast well on the way and she would pour off some milk from the pails for the day's use.
Then Grampa would pour the rest of the milk into the milk separator which sat in the kitchen (cook-room) corner. After the milk and cream were separated, the cream was put on a shelf in the cellar way toward butter churning on Friday. The skim milk was poured into the swill buckets under the sideboard for the pigs. We did not drink that watery, bluish “skim milk.” I still can’t stomach it.
Each day on the farm had its extra chore. Friday was, in the house, washing the kitchen floor and dusting. I was assigned the chore of dusting. (I still hate those chair rungs.) And the butter churning (Grampa had a "barrel churn”) was done in the landing between the kitchen and woodshed/granary. If I got my kitchen chores done in time, Grampa would let me help with the churning. (With Grammie, chores were chores. But Grampa had me convinced that helping churn the butter was a privilege to be earned. Quite the philosopher.
Turn, turn, turn and wait for the ker-chunk, ker-chunk of the butter coming together. The butter would be taken out and put into the butter molds for shaping and then wrapped in butter paper. That left the "buttermilk,” the liquid that had separated from the butter but with little bits of butter still in it. Grampa loved to have a big glass of that after churning, but he couldn’t get me to like it. The rest went in the cellar-way for cooking. Grammie’s buttermilk biscuits were legend. It’s also great for baking breads and cakes — and making cheese. Grammie would put a big galvanized tub on the cook stove and make cottage cheese, ricotta, and cream cheese.
And buttermilk is a super good tenderizer for meat, especially venison — takes the "gamey" out — but also for beef and chicken.
Nowadays, we don’t use buttermilk, or make biscuits and cheese, very often. I long ago stopped buying store-bought buttermilk as most of it would go bad before I’d used it all. Buttermilk will keep for a long time if you get it fresh, but its shelf-life can already be half gone by the time it gets from the farm, thru’ the stores, and to your table.
The best source is if you have access to a dairy farmer. However, you can make your own buttermilk, in the amount you choose, by the same process as making and perpetuating sourdough starter. (I’ve done the vinegar in milk to make buttermilk, but it’s a poor substitute.)
Start with some buttermilk from a farmer or some low-fat, cultured buttermilk from the store. When you are about to run out, get some grass-fed, organic whole milk. I do it in quart size unless I’m planning on tenderizing some meat. To a jug with about ¼ cup of the leftover buttermilk, add the whole milk to almost full. Shake the devil out of it and let it sit, room temp for one to three, four days. It depends on the temperature. It likes warm.
If you do this on a regular basis, you’ll never have to buy the expensive store-bought buttermilk again.
Nowadays, young folk panic over the thought: “What if the net and/or grid go down? We’ll all die.” Man’s been around for countless thousands of years. We’ve only had use of power a bit over a hundred years. Power lines weren’t put down the Webster Plantation roads until the early ‘50s. It might be wise to learn a few self-sufficient things. Get a couple of chickens. Grow a garden. Make your own buttermilk and biscuits.
Marion Tucker-Honeycutt, an award-winning columnist, is a Maine native and graduate of Belfast schools. She now lives in Morrill.