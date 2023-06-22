Down T’ Home

It all started in the late 1940s. By the early ’50s, it had become loudly recommended: fluoride in your toothpaste. And by the ’80s it was as if toothpaste without it had been banned. Take a look at the toothpaste on the shelves.

Even in high school, a long time before research on everything and anything in — or out of — the world was at our fingertips, I was able to find information that made me leery of fluoride and I became pretty studious in steering clear of it.

Tags

Recommended for you