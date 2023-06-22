It all started in the late 1940s. By the early ’50s, it had become loudly recommended: fluoride in your toothpaste. And by the ’80s it was as if toothpaste without it had been banned. Take a look at the toothpaste on the shelves.
Even in high school, a long time before research on everything and anything in — or out of — the world was at our fingertips, I was able to find information that made me leery of fluoride and I became pretty studious in steering clear of it.
About the same time I moved back home to Maine, Christmas of 1979, after living a quarter-century all over the States from north to south and east to west, I was ecstatic to find a Maine man had, just 10 years earlier, started making his own fluoride-free toothpaste, as well as soaps and shampoos free from added chemicals, out of a warehouse in Kennebunk. By the end of the ’70s, it was everywhere.
By the time he sold the business after three decades, “Tom’s of Maine” was one of the largest natural product brands in the world. But it only took a few years after he sold for fluoride to be added and it wasn’t long before you had to hunt to find any without fluoride. (There’s a reason why it and many other good products are pushed off the supermarket shelves. That’s another whole story — and it ain’t pretty.)
In 1997 a Washington Post staff writer, Don Oldenburg, wrote a piece titled: “Toothpaste: How Safe?”
Excerpt: “Last month, as 8-year-old Molly Statt stood in the bathroom brushing her teeth, something on the back of the large-size tube of Crest caught her attention. She stopped brushing.
“Looking up at her father standing beside her, she motioned to the toothpaste and asked, “Is this poison?”
“Of course not,” Paul Statt reassured his daughter.
“Then why does it say ‘poison’ on it?” she asked.
In 1998, the FDA required warnings on all fluoride toothpaste: “WARNING: keep out of reach of children under 6 years of age. If more than used for brushing is accidentally swallowed, get medical help or contact a Poison Control Center Right Away.” It originally cited the safe “size” like this: “Use only a pea-size amount and supervise child’s brushing and rinsing.”
The FDA issued another warning on April 29, 2012, but never suggested maybe it should be eliminated. And now toothpaste is made in child-enticing flavors, like “Bubble Gum,” “Kids Dinosaur Mild Bubble Fruit ” and Tom’s “Silly Strawberry.”
Sodium fluoride, used in most toothpaste, is described as a chemical byproduct of aluminum, steel, cement, phosphate, and nuclear weapons manufacturing.
Tom’s uses sodium monofluorophosphate. It’s somewhat less “acutely toxic” than sodium fluoride but still requires the poison warning label.
Sodium monofluorophosphate was first described in 1929 by the German chemist Willy Lange, who was then with the University of Berlin. Lange, whose wife was Jewish, moved to the States in the ’40s and started work for Proctor and Gamble. And so….
A 2014 piece written by The Gazette opinion staff, in The Gazette, titled: “Good enough for the public, but not the government,” stated: “When fluoride was introduced into Washington, D.C., in the 1950s, government employees were offered, at taxpayer expense, bottled spring water so they would not have to drink the public water.”
If there’s one thing people didn’t know before 2020, they should by now: Be careful putting your faith in government and money-making ‘science’. Don’t trust. Verify.
In 2020, there was a federal lawsuit to limit fluoride in drinking water. There’s a YouTube video/article on Dhru Purohit’s site at minute marker 24:25 posted 15 April 2021, “Dangers of Fluoride on the Brain and IQ with Dr. Mark Burhenne” which includes a minute marker index for finding separate segments of interest, like “The EPA federal lawsuit that could limit fluoride in drinking water” (24:25) in the video as well as an extensive list of fluoride-related website links. Don’t forget to go back and listen to the whole video. An uninformed society is destined to fall.
And just last month the IAOMT (International Academy of Oral Medicine Toxicology) issued a draft report entitled: “Fluoride Exposure and Neurodevelopmental and Cognitive Health Effects.” (YouTube title “Fluoride Update: The National Toxicology Program and Fluoride Neurotoxicity.”
An aside: Hitler used fluoride-laced water in the camps to keep the prisoners docile, easier to control. Hmmm. It’s also used to keep high-strung racehorses calm while being transported. (Brain fog?)
It’s all out there. Your ball. Your brain?
And Thank You, God, that I and all my family around the county have our own sweet well water. And I make my own toothpaste. A simple three-four natural ingredients. About four parts Red Mill baking soda (no aluminum) to one part xylitol, half to one teaspoon sea salt, and sometimes a favorite flavor like spearmint or peppermint, or tee tree oil, which I add by soaking a cotton ball with the flavor extract and bury in the powders where the flavor migrates.
Xylitol is a sugar substitute, the only one that tastes like sugar. It’s also touted as being good for your teeth. If you should try it, make sure you get some that’s made from the birch tree. I call the birch tree the “Medicine Tree.”
