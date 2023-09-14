I’ve been back home t’Maine 44 years now. (I left Maine not long after graduation, as so many did back then, and still do.) I have lived all over this country, from sea to shining sea, from Maine to Florida, from the Berkshires to the Rocky Mountains, and in between. I’ve lived in small towns, big cities and in between.
I finally headed for home in late 1979, living in Belfast where I had graduated.
I bought my house out here in the woods of Morrill 32 years ago, and have been here three times longer than anywhere else I ever lived. Each year, I slip closer into a hermit persona. I would rather be right here than anywhere else. I’ve developed a habit of combining trips for groceries, errands, etc., into a one-day-a-week excursion, rather like my grandparents and folk up on Tucker Ridge did in the ‘40s. (Of course, the cost of gas today factors into the combined errands trip, also.)
I prefer my little forest haven. I am happiest here. I look out the windows and see beyond my yard, only sky and forest, different every day depending on the weather and season. My neighbors are the “natives” of this land — the birds, squirrels, deer, raccoon, and a regular troop of wild turkeys. I hear the coyotes running in the night, moose calling one another down in the bog, the eerie calls of the great barred owls. The other night, a bobcat split the predawn air with its hackle-raising screech.
I read, I write, I paint, I knit. I have most of my family living in the county: three of my kids, six of my 13 grandkids, seven of my 13 great-grandkids, and super special spouses mixed in. I keep up with my out-of-state family online. What more have I need of?
The more I see of “civilization,” the more I find myself turning back to my country roots, my long-ago days of childhood, being raised by Grampa and Grammie Tucker on the farm at the end of Tucker Ridge up in the North Woods. It was a good life. It was a real life.
Cities are made by man. I do not like city life. They can never compete with the country, full of fresh air, cleansed by sunlight, wind playing in the trees, rain on the roof, loon laughter echoing from the pond on a clear night’s air, stars bright in the night sky, moonlight through the window, the sounds of rain, wind or calm stillness.
Jefferson, one of our leading forefathers, had a vision for this country. He foresaw the pitfalls of big cities. He maintained that they become breeding grounds of crime and corruption. Who, now, can argue with his logic?
Jefferson advocated, advised, and fervently hoped that this great land would be developed on agrarian precepts of simple living, of individual independence by working one’s own land, and providing most of one’s own needs. As he wrote in a letter to Dr. Currie in Paris, he hoped America would, under a system of farming communities, grow one’s own food, supply his family with clothing, supply a small surplus of goods with which to buy or trade of “salt, sugar, coffee, and a little finery.”
Jefferson hoped that America would become the bread basket of the world, with farms and small home industries, trading for manufactured goods with Europe. The simple rule to achieving independence was, according to Jefferson: “...but one act of self-denial, to putting off buying anything ‘till he has the money to pay for it.”
What would he think of us today, with the crime-ridden cities, the country — and us — drowning in debt? But even Jefferson lived to see that his great dream was not to be the direction of America. The race for money and accumulation far beyond one’s needs was off and running. In a few blinks of history’s eye, great spreading megalopolises sprang from the $24 rock of the Manhattan Indians to the shores of the setting sun. And with them came the attendant glitz and grime, false wealth and real poverty, man-made surroundings versus nature, and dependence on others for a living.
And here we are. But I sense an awakening, a pendulum shift. It may be a bumpy ride.
In the meantime, get some egg-laying chickens.
Marion Tucker-Honeycutt, an award-winning columnist, is a Maine native and graduate of Belfast schools. She now lives in Morrill.