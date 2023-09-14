Down T’ Home

I’ve been back home t’Maine 44 years now. (I left Maine not long after graduation, as so many did back then, and still do.) I have lived all over this country, from sea to shining sea, from Maine to Florida, from the Berkshires to the Rocky Mountains, and in between. I’ve lived in small towns, big cities and in between.

I finally headed for home in late 1979, living in Belfast where I had graduated.