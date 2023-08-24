The heavens have been watering our gardens this summer.
Mostly, the rain has been coming in soft rainfalls with little to no wind. And they seem to come just at the time when we’re thinking we’d better get out the hoses for the garden.
Growing up in the Maine North Woods on my grandparents’ farm, we kids loved those friendly rains. Grampa Roy would let us kids run out to play in it, splash in the puddles, and have a grand time s’long it wasn’t rumbling.
But when we had what Grampa called “gully-washers” with crashing thunder and lightning providing the orchestral background from the timpani section, we kids would be inside watching out the windows.
Back in the ’60s, I lived in Florida for a year, with my own kids. Most summer days were pretty predictable. Sun with tall building thunderheads until about 11 a.m. when the heavens would open and pour down drown-standing-up rain. Half to an hour later, the sun was back and all was dry. But there were exceptions.
One time I took my young sons swimming out at Lithia Springs. Thunder clouds started banking high and rumbling. I told the kids “We’d better get out of the water and head for home.”
About a mile down the road, the clouds had burst behind us and a solid sheet of straight up and down water with a black, angry mess above it was racing toward us. I stepped on it but it caught up to us as I was speeding down the road. It reached the middle of the car, pounding on the roof, but I was now, evidently going the same speed as the storm, and for miles, we raced along with the back half of the car getting a scrub down while the front half remained in bright sunshine. We all got to laughing and wondering how long we could maintain it. A couple more miles and the road took a turn, allowing the storm to overtake us, but it was a unique experience.
Another time, I got caught on the opposite side of Tampa Bay from where I lived and was racing for home ahead of a fast-approaching hurricane. Palm trees bent to sweeping the pavement, very hard to see where the road ended with wind whipping water across the road from the bay. I gunned it and ran the gauntlet. I had a ’55 Chrysler Crown Imperial at the time. She hugged the road like a Sherman Tank. I made it home safe albeit had to all but peel my white knuckles from the steering wheel.
A couple of nights this past week, most of us were awakened around 3 a.m. by a deluge pounding on our roofs. There’s a rivulet that winds down thru’ my woods from a vernal pond in the woods across the road and on down to a small pond a mile or so down in the forest. When we have those downpours, the raging water overruns the rivulet and sends fast-moving “gully-washers” thru’ my woods just behind my house. Thankfully, the house sits on a bank about 4-5 feet above the forest floor so, unlike my neighbors’ house, I’ve never had to worry about my cellar flooding.
Now we’re closing in on Labor Day and the September rains still to come. My lawn is a sponge and the driveway has puddles that it’s never had before. There’s no room to sink in. I’ve never had any worry about my well going dry and now it’s all but flowing over.
Now if this level of precipitation continues into winter as the Farmers Almanac hints at, we may be in for those 4-6-foot snows we haven’t had for some years. That would put good banking around the house and help with keeping heat in and fuel prices down.
Always a silver lining.
Marion Tucker-Honeycutt, an award-winning columnist, is a Maine native and graduate of Belfast schools. She now lives in Morrill.