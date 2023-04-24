When I was little, up in northern Maine, it didn’t take a lot of time to pick out new shoes. They came in black or brown leather with three short lines lightly indented on the upper foot. (There were no sneakers in those days.)
We basically had two pairs of shoes at a time, one pair of school shoes and one pair of play shoes. There were dress shoes then, the most popular for girls being “Mary Janes.” But you wouldn’t find these at the village store. They are still made today. Back then they came in shiny black or white patent leather.
In the late ’30s, Daddy was overseas serving in World War II. Mama was working in a hospital in Connecticut. We kids were in a “boarding home.” It was in the middle of the Great Depression. Daddy had urged Mama to take us kids up to his parents’ farm in northern Maine. She did take my brother up, but I was kept in the boarding home for two more years before I was able to join my brother.
The first pair of Mary Janes I had were the white ones that I wore on my first day on the Tucker Farm, where I would live an idyllic childhood for 7 ½ years with two loving and wise grandparents, my Grampa Roy and Grammie Mable Tucker. That first day, I wore the white Mary Janes with a white “Shirley Temple” dress and white bows in my hair.
I remember little of the years before the farm but I remember that day vividly. As we drove down the farmhouse road (my brother and I would be the fourth generation of Tuckers to live there), my Grampa Roy strode to the car. He scooped me up to his shoulder. He stood 6-foot-4-inches tall, in his 70s, with the squarest of shoulders that he retained his entire life.
After hugs and kisses, my brother, two years older than I, put his arm around my shoulder and took me all over the farm, introducing me to all the farm animals. All the while, he kept patting my shoulder and saying, “My little sister. My own little sister.” I was home. I belonged.
When I was 7 or 8, I got my second pair of Mary Janes. They were a gift from a relative from out-of-state and included was a sky-blue fluff of a dress, all frills and fit for Cinderella at the ball. I was ecstatic.
But it was not very sensible for life up on Tucker Ridge. I found that out right quick. I had insisted, over Grammie’s advice, on wearing them that first weekend to the family dinner at my cousins’ in Lee.
As my Grammie and Aunt Ethel cooked dinner, and Grampa and Uncle Ernest smoked their pipes and set up the schedule for the upcoming haying, my brother and cousins and I went off, as usual, to play in the fields and then, my favorite, climbing up into the hay loft to jump down into a big pile of hay on the barn floor.
After the first few minutes in the fields, I had already discovered that my fancy dress and shoes were not compatible with these activities. And jumping off rafters was definitely out. I was relegated to standing, and watching and wishing I had on my sturdy leather shoes and one of my blouse and skirt sets Grammie made for me out of flowered flour sacks.
The flowered flour sacks were of the finest, sturdy cotton that the mills had started printing flower patterns on during the Depression to help women with material for clothes and other things. They made excellent dishtowels, pillowcases, curtains and such.
At that time, towel rollers were hung in the “cook room” (kitchen). Two dishtowel-length towels would be sewn end-to-end to make a loop. These were slipped onto a wooden towel rack that rolled like a t-p roll. You dried your hands and rolled the towel forward to a clean spot for the next person. These were the precursor to paper towels.
Grammie always trimmed my skirts and blouses with matching baby rickrack, including on the pocket that was always put on the skirts. And one or two pockets were sewn on the “over-aprons.” There was always at least a hankie in one. Women and girls wore these over-aprons to help keep their dresses clean. That way, if a visitor popped over the hill, you just whipped off your over-apron and you were ready for company.
I can still see Grammie untying her apron, whipping it over her head and in one continued circular swoop have it in a ball and put aside. My favorite pattern on the printed flour sacks was my favorite wildflower that grew all over the farm, “yellowed-eyed blue grass.” I have one of the flour sacks with that pattern hanging in my kitchen.
You can still get cotton flour sacks today — but only in white — still good cotton but not as finely woven as they were. After all, in the days of flour, sugar and such coming in cloth sacks, the weave had to be able to keep the flour inside the bag.
I have the white ones all over the house today. I made cafe curtains for the dining area and stenciled a matching design on a white cabinet nearby. My kitchen door has simple curtains from the flour sacks. They are super absorbent, so I use them for dish towels and hand towels.
Fancy, expensive and “new” doesn’t always trump simple and sturdy.
But Grammie wisely let me learn on my own that “all the glitters is not gold.”
And look for pockets.
Marion Tucker-Honeycutt, an award-winning columnist, is a Maine native and graduate of Belfast schools. She now lives in Morrill.