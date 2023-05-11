Back in a world gone by, when I was a kid, we were taught routine chores early on.
Childhood on a farm, like I had with my Grammie and Grampa Tucker taught that there was a time for everything.
Back then, every farm up and down the ridge roads was run by “self-employed” people. The only boss they ever had was the weather and the seasons. There was no person over them to direct their every hour and chore.
That meant self-determination and self-discipline if one were to be successful, to keep their head above water and food on the table, to have a solid roof over their head and a warm house because you did the winter’s logging to have the wood split and piled before winter came again. Come spring, it was time for inspections and repairs of all buildings, particularly the roofs.
“To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted; ….” (Ecclesiastes 3, KV)
Take this season: “...a time to plant.” When nature says it’s time to put seeds in the ground,” it’s time to put seeds in the ground if you want to hit the “...time to pluck up that which is planted“ and ultimately have food for the table during the coming winter and spring. You miss the time windows, you’d have bare tables come winter.
There were chores that needed doing every day – like milking the cows and sweeping the floor – and standing on a stool to wash those dozens of discs from the milk separator after the morning and evening milkings. But each day also had its own special chore.
Monday, for example, was wash day. Tuesday was ironing. Wednesday was mending. If you put off a day’s special task, then things could pile up quickly. I can’t remember Thursday’s chore. Friday dusting, mopping the floors and churning. Grampa had a big barrel churn and if I got my inside chores done in time, I got a chance to turn the churn. (Grampa Roy was a philosopher. He had a way of making chores seems like privileges to be earned.)
Grammie Mable would then use her butter molds that Grampa had made, hand-carving a reverse pattern of May flowers and her initials on the inside of the top. That would stamp each pound of butter with her identifying marks. Her butter was famous for being the best and it sold first. (We had Jerseys, famous for their big, beautiful eyes and the butterfat content of their milk.)
Saturday, for Grammie, was baking bread and buttermilk biscuits and frying doughnuts day. My favorite dessert was hot gingerbread with whipped cream. Well, there was, of course, her warm apple pie topped with a slice of cheese or her wild blueberry pie running with sugary blue syrup the Maine traditional way. No cornstarch for thickening. (I once won a ribbon, using her recipe, in the Blueberry Festival at the Union Fair. The judges cited, as their main reason, that the pie was traditionally ‘runny’ as opposed to most pies today with too much flour or cornstarch for thickening.)
And Saturday night was baked beans with brownbread baked in a coffee can. That brownbread, slathered in Grammie’s butter soaking through it – some good.
Saturday was also go-to-town day for supplies and goods they couldn’t make or produce on their own. Grammie, for example, would trade her butter and eggs (she had 50 laying hens), for molasses, sugar, flour, soap powder and the like. Back then there were three brands of laundry powder: Ivory Snow, Rinso Blue and Oxydol. Life was simpler.
And there was a time to teach the kids the daily routine of chores that ultimately make life smoother. And that teaching time started when they are young. A 2-year-old can learn, when they get dressed in the morning, to put their pajamas under the pillow, ready for bedtime. Kids wore the same pair of pajamas for the week, which in itself saved a lot of laundry. For example, two kids wearing their pajamas all week meant two pair for the week’s wash, instead of like today where it can be 14 pair. And little ones love to feel big enough and trusted enough to do chores. That’s the secret. Teach ‘em young and they’ll carry on as part of routine. Everyone benefits.
And there was always plenty of time, after chores were done, to play. And play on a farm, in the fresh air and sunshine, the woods, the animals – there was no such thing as bored kids on a farm. And there was little to no cash involved in buying things. One of my favorite things was running out barefoot to play in a warm summer rain, splashing in spring puddles. Close second was swinging, and singing, a la Roy Rogers: “Oh give me land, lots of land under starry skies above, don’t fence me in…” in the long-roped swing under the maple trees. (I have a swing like that with 12-foot ropes and wooden seat hanging from a pine in my yard here. My brother put it up for me some years back.)
And there was jumping off barn rafters (and not getting caught by Grampa) into a pile of hay, flying box kites that Grampa helped us make, making cedar whistles, mastering walking on stilts that you made (with some help from Grampa), getting good with the slingshot you made with a Y-shaped piece of wood and a piece of rubber from an old tire, grabbing a fishing pole for a trip to the pond, or in winter, snowshoeing (on scaled-down snowshoes that Grampa had made) with Grampa on a January “Stalking Moon” night with the moon bounce-lighting off the snow so’s you can follow animal tracks, making snow caves in drifts, and being, aka Robert Frost, a “Swinger of Birches” (that means, after a good snowstorm, finding birches whose tops had been weighted down to the ground by snow – you get astride, saddle-wise, and give it a good shake. Off goes the snow and up you go, riding the tree as it straightens itself up).
And, of course, hiking up through the woods, across the “5-acre field” and across the neighbor’s pastures to play with the kids on farms up and down the road, and sliding your Flexible Flyer runner sleds down a hill. (Still the best sled design.) And come winter, for me, were nights sitting at Grammie’s knees learning how to sew quilt squares and knit mittens.
There was learning how to use firearms. My brother’s first gun was a Red Ryder BB gun. We still have that and it still holds a full charge. His second was a sweet little Remington 22 short rifle (model 341, built in the late ’30s) that Grampa Roy got in a trade. He was a Maine Guide and craftsman, among other skills, famous for his finely made wooden bow-guns. The city man traded him the Remington for a bow-gun.
Grampa taught both my brother and me gun safety and how to shoot and use/care for guns. My brother was then appointed the official Farm Varmint Officer. It was his duty to keep the population of garden-destroying groundhogs under control along with the porcupines that loved to chew on the outbuildings and apple trees. There was a bounty then of 50 cents per porcupine. You had to turn in bag with a nose and 4 toes for each animal. I loved the shooting part but was way too squeamish to help with the “dispatching” and collecting noses and toes part. Sadly, that sweet little rifle got away from me decades ago.
We didn’t have TVs, computers or electronic games, but we had radio with Roy Rogers, The Green Hornet, Red Ryder and Little Beaver, and Jack Armstrong, All American Boy (he ate ‘Wheaties’).
It was a time of young people learning how to become responsible, confident, self-reliant adults.
That world of long ago that was my childhood on a farm was a good time and place to be a kid.
And thank you, God – and Grampa and Grammie.
Marion Tucker-Honeycutt, an award- winning columnist, is a Maine native and graduate of Belfast. She now lives in Morrill.