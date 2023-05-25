Each spring the mighty dandelion suffers from a totally misplaced character assassination. It’s the most maligned of “weeds,” most often pictured on weed-killer chemical commercials.
While most people are at war with them on their lawns, I won’t let my lawn be mowed until the yellow blossoms start their transformation into the white fluffy seed balls that children, and I, love to blow into the wind. And as I blow them and wave them about, I cry: “Grow and prosper.”
A couple of years ago, I even deliberately strewed the seed over a small bordered area where I once had a straw-bale garden.
The sun-bright yellow blossoms are the first color of the spring, turning fields into carpets of sun-kissed gold. Every part of the dandelion (the French named them “dent de lion” because of the tooth-like edges of the leaves) is edible and packed with folklore remedies. (Dandelion, Taraxacum officinale, is not indigenous to the U.S. but came from Europe.) They also called them “Pissenlits” (“Pee-in-beds”) due to their diuretic properties.
That’s only the beginning of the health benefits the dandelion has to its name.
Once the “weed” got here, it spread like wildfire. It’s everywhere and not easily gotten rid of, thank goodness.
Each spring, as soon as green starts to appear, I watch for the first tender dandelion leaves. The leaves are famous for their high iron content, so beneficial to the heart and blood — and that is only the start of dandelion’s benefits. I will pick them and chew them right from the lawn, and as soon as there are enough for a “mess” I will add them to salads. I cook my first bowl-full, with the double-boil practice to eliminate any bitterness. And if I can get my hands on a brookie to fry up to add to the meal, well, there’s nothing finer.
Then come the blossoms. I use them in three ways: tea, tempura and white wine. For tea, I fill my English teapot half full of blossoms and then add hot water. A cup full, in an English bone china cup, of course, with a bit of honey or Maine maple syrup, some good.
The blossoms are also tasty fried with a light tempura batter. I have the recipe for a light batter that I got when I lived in California for a few years, not too far from Los Gatos, aka “the Artichoke Capital.” A restaurant had a huge artichoke sculpture out front and offered a wide list of artichoke recipes. Their artichoke hearts with a light tempura batter were the equivalent of pure ambrosia.
The blossoms are also famous for making a fine, delicate white wine.
While the blossoms are in bloom, the dandelion leaves are more bitter, but once the blooming is over, they are great for eating again and keep growing well into November.
Lastly, the roots. Digging up the roots come fall and drying them out for later grinding in a coffee grinder makes a fine substitute for a cup of coffee.
Along with its iron, the dandelion has other minerals like zinc and magnesium. It’s also rich in vitamins A, C and D. It also aids in intestinal problems. One brand of dandelion tea is even named “Smooth Move.”
But there are many other free and healthy teas available through summer and fall. All the berry leaves, like blackberry, raspberry and strawberry leaves make great teas. I use them fresh and gather and grind extra to dry in the sun, or oven at about 100%, for use year-round.
Goldenrod, another undeservedly maligned plant, is used to help against allergies, especially against the real allergy producer, ragweed. Ragweed blooms at the same time goldenrod does and people often confuse them as they look somewhat alike. They are, however, easy to differentiate. Goldenrod’s blossoms are much thicker and brighter gold. It smells sweet and makes a delicate sweet tea, and counteracts ragweed.
After the infamous Boston Tea Party that turned Boston Harbor into a giant teapot, the colonists were desperate for tea. The Oswego Indians taught them the different “wild teas” that grow in New England, including Bee Balm (“Oswego Tea”). Bee Balm does grow wild in Maine but it’s now rare.
Come July, St. John’s Wort, famous for its antidepressant properties (wort = weed), grows in about every field throughout July. It was named in honor of St. John whose birthday is in July. I also make a skin oil from the flowers. However, be careful in the sun, as there can be an adverse reaction.
One of my favorite free teas — well, two — comes from Maine’s wild rose, Rosa Rugosa (though not indigenous to Maine and now considered invasive). First, the buds and petals. Rose petal tea tastes like the rose smells. And Rosa Rugosa is one of the few roses that still smell like roses. And then, in the fall, the rose-hips, chockablock of Vitamin C, are a great protection against colds and flues.
So dig out an English teapot and get out and get a fancy bone china tea cup and saucer and enjoy all the free and healthy, immune-protecting teas.
Marion Tucker-Honeycutt, an award-winning columnist, is a Maine native and graduate of Belfast schools. She now lives in Morrill.