Down T’ Home

Teacup

Any tea tastes best in a bone china cup. Photo Courtesy of Marion Tucker-Honeycutt

 Photo Courtesy of Marion Tucker-Honeycutt

Each spring the mighty dandelion suffers from a totally misplaced character assassination. It’s the most maligned of “weeds,” most often pictured on weed-killer chemical commercials.

While most people are at war with them on their lawns, I won’t let my lawn be mowed until the yellow blossoms start their transformation into the white fluffy seed balls that children, and I, love to blow into the wind. And as I blow them and wave them about, I cry: “Grow and prosper.”

Tags

Marion Tucker-Honeycutt, an award-winning columnist, is a Maine native and graduate of Belfast schools. She lives in Morrill.

Recommended for you