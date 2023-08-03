The Birch Tree deserves to always be capitalized.
In the spring, like the sugar maple, it can be tapped to collect its crystal-clear sap which can be drunk as what we kids called "Sweet Water.” This has been a tradition in the Nordic countries for hundreds of years for its health benefits. It’s loaded with vitamins and minerals. It can also be boiled down into syrup. (Both can be found online but it’s quite a bit more expensive than maple syrup due to its smaller availability.)
But what the birch tree is becoming most famous for is its two magical mushrooms; the snow-white mushroom-shaped polypore and the black, scabby-looking mushroom that looks more like a cancerous, out-of-control, black, scabby growth clinging to the sides of both living birches and dead, downed trees. This is the mighty Chaga.
Both have many strong medicinal properties.
I’ve been drinking Chaga “coffee” for years, when it was largely unknown. Now its fame and medicinal benefits are widely proclaimed, up to and including as an adjunct in cancer treatment.
It grows in Alaska, Maine, Canada, Siberia and Asia, along the top tier of harsh winters. We pronounce it CHA’ga. In Russia, it’s Cha-GA’. Russians drink Chaga Tea, “Befunginum,” like we do coffee.
The ugly Chaga gives credence to the ancient “Doctrine of Signatures” which has now been proven to have the scientific evidence to back it up. The doctrine developed when man first started noticing that certain plants and foods resembled the organ or part of the body they had healing properties for. For example, we’ve all heard for decades that carrots are good for our eyes. Slice a carrot and look at the cut end. It has an iris-like structure and the carrot is full of beta carotene for eye health. The wrinkled walnut is beneficial for the brain, being loaded with Omega 3 fatty acids. The kidney bean benefits the, yes, the kidneys. And on it goes.
So then, what might be the suspected medicinal target of the parasitic ugly black growth on the trunks of white birch? Yes, cancer.
Chaga has been used for helping in the battle with cancer for hundreds of years, especially in Russia. But not much was generally known about it here until a couple of decades ago. It’s now commonly known, largely because individuals fighting cancer started using it regardless of their doctor's opinion.
Word started to spread that people were having positive results. And scientific studies were begun that found that it does, indeed, have powerful medicinal properties that work on cancer.
The mighty Chaga is now being used successfully as an adjunct to regular cancer treatment. First, it contains most of the amino acids. It also contains properties that aid in the gastrointestinal tract, the heart, diabetes – well, just about everything.
It’s loaded with B1, B2, and other vitamins, as well as minerals, including magnesium, copper, manganese, and calcium. It has melanin. It seems to be “anti” to every ailment: anti-fungal, anti-parasitic, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and so on.
Most of all, it’s an “adaptogen.” That is, it spots a problem in the body and goes after it, adapting its attack to that particular problem.
As I said earlier, I have been drinking Chaga for coffee. I’ve bought Chaga chunks from Maine, Alaska, and Siberia. (I prefer to buy the chunks because I have gotten ground Chaga before that was mixed with fillers. Chunks are guaranteed to be whole and pure. You can grind your own – a nutmeg grater works well, a solid rasp better, or a coffee grinder – but the rock-hard mushroom is hard on a grinder.
I prefer the Siberian chunks as they are chopped into a bit smaller pieces, easier for me to hammer down further with the butt end of a hatchet. I put them into a small, sturdy canvas bag, bash down to walnut sizes which I find best for steeping for a dark drink. I throw four or five chunks into a dedicated teapot, fill with water, bring just to point of boiling and then turn down to steep on low-low for 30 minutes or more. The same chunks can be used several times.
With all the buying Chaga from around the world, I’ve had a big Chaga growing on a birch in the woods just a few feet from my kitchen door for years. I’ve been hoarding it for the day I may not be able to get it elsewhere. However, it was in danger in that it could be spotted from the road by someone who knew what they were looking at. But the woods are a tangle of undergrowth and I didn’t want to tangle with it.
However, my oldest grandson was visiting and I mentioned it to him. He took the hatchet and went and got it – leaving a third, per custom when gathering from the forest. I told him to split it in half and take one.
He came to visit the other day and brought me 16 ounces (!) of Chaga tincture he had made. I had never even thought of doing that. The process of making tincture draws the properties out of the Chaga much better.
And 16 ounces of dropper-doses will last forever....
DISCLAIMER: According to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Chaga mushroom is used to boost the immune system and reduce inflammation (swelling).
It’s generally safe to eat Chaga mushroom and drink it as a tea. But talk with your health care providers before taking Chaga supplements. They can interact with some medications and affect how they work. For example, if you’re taking blood thinners such as warfarin (Coumadin®, Jantoven®), Chaga mushroom may increase your risk of bleeding.
From Penn State College of Medicine: A study showed that people who ate 18 grams of mushrooms daily had a 45% lower risk of cancer compared to those who did not eat mushrooms. Mushrooms are the highest source of ergothioneine, a unique and potent antioxident and cellular protector.
Marion Tucker-Honeycutt, an award-winning columnist, is a Maine native and graduate of Belfast schools. She now lives in Morrill.