Down T’ Home

The Birch Tree deserves to always be capitalized.

In the spring, like the sugar maple, it can be tapped to collect its crystal-clear sap which can be drunk as what we kids called "Sweet Water.” This has been a tradition in the Nordic countries for hundreds of years for its health benefits. It’s loaded with vitamins and minerals. It can also be boiled down into syrup. (Both can be found online but it’s quite a bit more expensive than maple syrup due to its smaller availability.)

Tags

Recommended for you